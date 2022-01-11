Fashion
Trends that will be popular this year
- Insider spoke with stylists and designers about what they think the next big fashion trends will be.
- They said 2022 will bring more wide pants and loose denim to replace skinny jeans.
- Others pointed to the bright colors and durable clothing options that are on the rise.
With a new year come new fashion trends.
Insider spoke to stylists and designers about their predictions for the clothes and accessories we’ll be seeing everywhere this year.
Here’s what they said:
The ’90s bucket hats fashion will stay strong
Sahra Schukraft Brandt, the founder of Shop the city, said the fashion trends of the 1990s and early 2000s are making a big reappearance.
We’ve already seen a snap in recent years, and bobs of all styles and colors are all the rage again.
Brandt said we’ll see this trend especially with the younger generations, but she expects some millennials to join in as well.
Power suits will take center stage this year
Jasie’s Style, a fashion and wardrobe stylist, said there was one outfit that would take center stage in 2022: The Power Suit.
This is especially true for women’s fashion this year.
“These power combinations are colorful, beautiful fabrics and bold designs,” Style told Insider. “More modern women have entered the leadership space since the pandemic and are focused on expanding their businesses and appearing professional while doing so.”
Sustainable clothing is on the rise
Celebrity stylist Kat Eve told Insider that sustainable and ethical fashion is causing a stir.
This includes repeating outfits and choosing vintage options in addition to supporting more ethical clothing brands.
“I think 2022 will be all about ethical and sustainable fashion,” she said. “So expect to see more and more celebrities and trendsetters re-wearing items or dresses or choosing more and more vintage dresses, just like Zendaya did in her recent Roberto Cavalli vintage dress, stylized by Law Roach. “
She also predicted that people would “choose to rock brands with specific statements of sustainability and ethics.”
Loose, loose denim is here to stay
Maria Juvakka, fashion influencer at Chic pursuit, expects loose denim with a lower waist to continue to gain popularity this year.
“Baggy and flare jeans can be worn in the evening, at school, or even at work on a casual day,” she said.
This trend follows the big mom-jean moment from 2021.
Bold chains and cocktail rings are perfect for dressing up outfits
Fie Isolde, a Scandinavian jewelry designer, said the bold link chains we’ve seen all over 2021 are here to stay. And they’ll be appearing alongside eye-catching oversized cocktail rings this year.
“Bold link chains along with cocktail rings will set the tone for your outfit in 2022,” she told Insider. “People want to leave a mark and make a statement.”
Everyone will be wearing cardigans
Celebrity stylist Marie Francois told Insider that cardigans will be making a comeback this year as a versatile wardrobe staple.
“You will see men and women incorporating more cardigans into their wardrobes and using them as jackets,” she said.
Wide pants have a big time
Brandt told Insider that the pant legs will only get wider this year.
“Skinny pants are out, and although straight legs are getting taller and taller, we are seeing increasingly wider legs on pants and jeans,” she said.
Bright colors are sure to be a hit
Neon colors have been all the rage for a few years now and it looks like vibrant clothes are here to stay.
According to designer Nancy Rose, from Nancy Rose Performance, ultra-bright colors, “especially primary colors like blues and reds”, will be incredibly popular this year.
