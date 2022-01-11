Kendall Jenner Says She Asked Her Friends For Approval Before Wearing This Barely There Dress To Her Wedding





If the Kardashian-Jenner family were to remember just one thing, it would likely be their ability to cause serious drama through their choice of outrageous outfits. So naturally when Kendall jenner attended her best friend Lauren Perezmarriage with David Waltzer last year she did it in a risqué dress. But now the bride has assured a very worried audience that she fully approves of her friends’ extremely sexy wedding party attire. For the Perezs ceremony in November 2021, the model served as a bridesmaid with Bella hadid wearing long matching blue silk dresses. But it was the look of Jenners’ reception that caused a stir. The reality TV star posted some photos of herself and Hailey Bieber preparing for the after-party on her Instagram Stories at the time, showing off wearing a little black dress from the Mnots Spring 2022 collection made up of triangular fabric flaps with huge cutouts in between that left the major part of his torso fully exposed. Many fans were shocked at Jenners’ choice of racy outfit for a wedding, accusing her of being inappropriate or of trying to forget the bride. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. Last week, Perez shared even more images from the event on his Instagram account, writing, The Biggest Night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone !!! The post set people on fire again over Jenners’ outfit, but the bride rushed to defend her friends. The newly married social media influencer explained to a reviewer that she really liked the look and thought the model was gorgeous. Jenner also commented, clarifying, @laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance, and added, we love a beach wedding. Perez has since disabled comments on this post. While Jenner went for the style that turned heads, Perez kept her bridal look much more demure and traditional. For the Jewish ceremony held in Miami, she wore a strapless Vera Wang gown with a long-sleeved lace underlay before changing for the reception into a short off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown that she has on. associated with Nike Air Force 1. More great stories from Vanity Fair Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

