So what’s going on at Fashion Week?





It might be hard to remember, but just a month ago Mens Fashion Week was in full swing. The start is technically still in Milan on the 14th. It promised to be the first to look normal since the launch of COVID-19. It is a celebration of face-to-face after two years of suspension and difficult departure. But then the Omicron variant started the round, quickly letting everything flow and adding a layer of anxiety to what was supposed to be a festive victory. Our position today is this: London’s independent men’s programming was canceled in early December and moved to coincide with the February women’s show. Giorgio Armani, who hit Milan Fashion Week, canceled the men’s show (main brands and Emporio Armani) in addition to the women’s fashion show due to “deteriorating epidemiological conditions”. This morning, Jonathan Anderson switched his JW Anderson show to digital. Brunello Cucinelli, longtime presenter of the Pitti Uomo menswear fair, sits on it. Yet the Paris Fashion Week show schedule was announced at the end of last week, showing a very clear mix of face-to-face catwalks, presentations and digital events. One of the big things is how mega brands, especially Dior and Louis Vuitton, continue to focus on flashy IRL events. (At least for now, things may continue to change.) Brands this size are devoting serious resources to these shows, which are more in demand and harder to win than ever. It can get our precious attention. : VIP in the first row, flashy production value and promise of participation with numerous buyers and publishers ensure bank-worthy media moments and, most recently, social media content equivalent to the season. But today, the one-size-fits-all approach is not to everyone’s benefit. There are already rumors that things are going wrong, and they are increasingly coming from the fashion world. In the spring of 2020, an open letter was published calling on the industry to rethink current practices. The signatories included Dries Van Noten, Craig Green and Grace Wales Bonner. In short, they Previous Considering the sustainability issues and reducing the creative and financial stress of retail calendars, we need to rethink. Obviously, spending up to hundreds of thousands of dollars to display a collection on a busy schedule hasn’t worked for all labels, especially small to medium sized labels. The biggest sign of change right now is that some mega-labels are rethinking how to join the old system. Gucci disbanded in Spring 2020 and now flaunts the collection’s co-educated style twice a year, with the exception of official Fashion Week events. We have also tried other means, such as film festivals and 12 hour live broadcasts, over the past few years, for years affected by the virus. Before Creative Director Daniel Lee left, Bottega Veneta used her own off-schedule show as a sort of travel circus to perform in Berlin and Detroit. Yet Balenciaga is perhaps the brand that can quickly meet the expectations of Fashion Week. Since the pandemic, most of the labels under the supervision of Demna Gvasalia have stepped off the catwalks. Instead, make a video game (does that suggest a desire for the future Metaverse?), Turn the red carpet surrogate into a ‘track’ meta, and create a video (Cat inhabited by the Clone Army digital). (Including walking), The simpsons.. Currently, the creator appears to be working with Gap, as the artistic director of the relationship between divorce and Kim and Kanye’s rebound. This raises the biggest issue for Fashion Week. Why is it limited to one or two weeks per year when you can own all the air of the times?

