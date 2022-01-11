Fashion Dis, hosted by Ardra Shephard, debuts February 9 on AMI-tv

TORONTO, January 11, 2022 / CNW / – Finally. An inclusive fashion TV show for people of all skill levels. AMI, in partnership with Nikki Ray media agency (Masters of Fire, The house to win), is pleased to announce the launch of Dis Mode hosted by Ardra Shephardon Wednesday February 9, at 8 p.m. Is on AMI-tv.

Dis Mode promises to be a game-changer in the makeover space, defying traditional norms that lack inclusion. Each episode of Dis Mode celebrates the head-to-toe overhaul of a frustrated style researcher discouraged by an industry that lacks adaptation options.

From innovative clothing design to transformative beauty techniques, our team of experts reveal the latest fashion trends and show those ready to rock their best body exactly how to do it.

“It’s exciting to be a part of something that has never been done before,” says the show’s creator and host. Ardra shephard. “I want people with disabilities looking for a stylish look Dis Mode to feel seen, to feel uplifted. I hope this show challenges what people think about disability. And in our own way, I think Dis Mode can change culture. “

“Dis Mode is a long overdue series, “says Jean Melville, Vice-President, Content Development and Programming, AMI-audio / AMI-tv. “We look forward to our viewers meeting Ardra, the experts and attendees, and the companies that provide accommodation options for Canadians of all skill levels. “

Ardra shephard is the influential Canadian writer behind the award-winning blog, Stumble in the air. With international reach and reputation, Ardra is a leader in the chronic disease community. Ardra is the host of AMI-tv’s revolutionary new TV series Dis Mode and is a Healthline columnist (Ask Ardra Anything).

Ardra writes regularly for international publications and has recently been on the cover of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Momentum Magazine, the largest MS-related publication in the world (winter 2020). She helped MODE, InStyle, WebMD, Daily health and others. Ardra was named one of the best MS Bloggers “in the universe” by feedspot.com, and Yahoo Lifestyle reported that “@ms_trippingonair is the # 1 chronic disease account to follow on Instagram. “

Ardra is a leader in the MS community on a mission to change mindsets about what it means to live with serious illness and have a disability reflected positively in a diverse society, while empowering chronically ill people to take their place in the world.

Strange bellamakeup artist

Bella is a makeup artist serving LGBTQ + communities, people with disabilities and special effects.

Susan shipley, hairdresser

Susan is a master stylist with extensive experience in accessible hair care services.

Izzy Camilleri, style expert

Izzy is part of from Canada great fashion designers and pioneer of adapted clothing.

Laurent Melon, artistic director

Melon is a fashion stylist who believes that great style can be achieved regardless of size, color, creed or cash flow.

KC Armstrong, photographer

KC is an award-winning advertising, editorial and portrait photographer.

In keeping with AMI’s mandate to make the media accessible to all Canadians, the first season of Dis Mode includes Integrated Described Video (IDV) that makes it accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired. Season 1 of Dis Mode was filmed under strict local COVID-19 protocols.

Dis Mode debuts Wednesday February 9, at 8 p.m. Is on AMI-tv. Episodes can be streamed on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv app for Apple and Android.

About the Nikki Ray media agency

Nikki Ray Media Agency (formerly Architect Films) is a world-class creator of original mainstream content. Since 2010, Nikki ray has produced hundreds of hours of content that has been sold in territories around the world. Titles include Fire Masters, The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market, Extreme Ice Machines, Donut Showdown, Sugar Showdown and At home to win.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a non-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers blind and visually impaired Canadians. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-tl in French, AMI’s vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values. through accessible media, reflection and representation. To learn more, visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

