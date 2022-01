Countess of Wessex surprises in truly sensational outfit in Qatar

January 11, 2022 – 15:03 GMT



Countess Sophie Wessex looked amazing when she met the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, wearing a gorgeous floral dress. Prince Edward’s wife also wore high heels.

The Countess of Wessex is currently traveling abroad! Starting the year 2022 on a high note, the wife of Prince edward traveled to Qatar this week with Orbis, a global sight loss charity. READ: The Countess of Wessex said the sweetest thing about Prince Edward when he announced his engagement The 56-year-old performs her duties in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). She will visit organizations and charities and meet with dignitaries who champion critical eye care programs, in support of the IAPB ‘2030 in sight’ initiative. Loading the player … WATCH: Sophie Wessex bursts into tears as she discusses Prince Philip On Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar shared a photo of the couple’s meeting. In an instant, Sophie looked refreshed and ready for action in a stunning blue floral dress, which she teamed with high heels. Sporting a face covering, the mother-of-two wore her famous blonde mane in a half-done style. Magnificent! READ: Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex pictured attending Sandringham Church The politician said of the meeting: “Delighted to meet HRH The Countess of Wessex today at #Doha. We discussed topics of mutual interest and developments in the @QCV_Sight initiative between @Qatar_Fund and @Orbisintl. We look forward to improving our cooperation to fulfill our humanitarian duty to those in need. “ Glad to meet HRH The Countess of Wessex today at #Doha. We discussed topics of mutual interest and developments in the @QCV_Sight initiative between @Qatar_Fund and @Orbisintl. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation to fulfill our humanitarian duty to those in need. pic.twitter.com/sdFaftO0GJ – Muhammad bin Abdulrahman (@MBA_AlThani_) January 11, 2022 While in Qatar, Sophie will also meet with evacuated Afghan women to learn more about the peacekeeping roles they play in their communities. The Countess has long supported the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) program. Have the look Tammie dress, £ 58, Jovanna London BUY NOW Sophie’s trip comes just before her 57th birthday on January 20. She and her husband Prince Edward both returned to royal duties after their Christmas vacation. The couple attended a church service in Windsor on Christmas Day with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14. You might also like: Black and Mint Finch Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress, £ 279, LKBennett BUY NOW READ: The Countess of Wessex makes a chic statement with leopard-print accessories on Christmas Day The Wessexes were also pictured attending a church service on January 2 in Sandringham, the grounds of Queen’s Norfolk. The family of four resides in Bagshot Park in Surrey. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently selected – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

