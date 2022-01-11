Canada Goose Humanature capsule is made from recycled nylon – Robb Report





Last year, Canada Goose has announced plans to forgo fur and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2025. With a new collection that features the brand’s largest capsule made from recycled materials to date, we’d say the brand is on the right track. Called the Humanity capsule, the offer includes four new styles of outerwear, as well as an updated version of its unisex Standard Expedition parka, which launched in January 2021. New styles include the men’s Ryker Overcoat and Nairo Puffer and the Ryha Overcoat and Keifer Puffer for women. Each lightweight outerwear item comes in a classic fit. The styles are also wind and water repellent, making them useful in extreme conditions. Left to Right: Nairo Puffer, $ 1,795; Ryker overcoat, $ 2,295; Standard Expedition Parka, $ 1,950



Canada GooseCanada Goose The capsule is made only from eco-responsible alternatives to conventional materials. The shell of each coat, for example, is made from 100% recycled nylon, or what the brand calls an ultralight recycled ripstop. Canada Goose claims that all fibers used are responsibly sourced and help make the pieces durable. On the flip side, a few luxury additions include cashmere and fleece chin guards, as well as handy interior straps that allow you to wear outerwear on your back rather than with your hands or arms. Stretch cuffs are also added to protect you from the elements, along with an interior hem that traps heat. Canada Goose says Humanity is not just a capsule collection, but calls it a ‘lens platform’. Aligned with the company Sustainability impact strategy which was introduced in April 2020, Humanature’s ultimate goal is to “keep the planet cold and its inhabitants warm,” according to a statement. You can buy the Standard Expedition Parka now for $ 1,950, the Ryker Overcoat for $ 2,295 and the Nairo Puffer for $ 1,795. Visit the Canada Goose website for more details.

