Fashion startup looking for $ 50 million in funding





The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup launched by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, will seek between $ 20 million and $ 50 million from investors this spring as part of the a Series A fundraiser, according to an Axios report on Monday (Jan. ten). According to financial backing from The House of LR&C, the company’s valuation would be between three and five times its revenue, CEO Christine Day told Axios, adding that the company recently closed an oversubscribed convertible note. The convertible note was led by Harlem Capital, which only invests in startups founded by minorities and women, according to the Axios report. Other investors in The House of LR&C include investor Fanatics Ames Watson Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Darco Capital and More than Capital (MTC). Wilson and Ciara have a vision to make The House of LR&C a billion dollar empire. The business will be certified as a B corporation. It donates 3% of its net income to charity. The House of LR&C has grown revenue by around 70% over the past year, from seven figures to eight figures, Day told Axios. LR&C has so far been supported by strong digital sales and wholesale operations, notably through Nordstrom and other partners. Ultimately, this is a rock star management team, said Henri Pierre-Jacques, Managing Partner of Harlem, on why his company invested in The House of LR&C. Related: The Yeezy, Gap and Balenciaga pact reflects the reality that designer partnerships are all the rage right now Of course, Wilson and Ciara aren’t the only celebrities in the fashion industry. Gap and singer, designer and entrepreneur Kanye West have signed a 10-year, $ 1 billion deal for his Yeezy line, lasting 18 months and two product launches. Last week, the duo became a trio when they added Balenciaga to the mix, according to social media posts and a 75-word press release. As PYMNTS recently reported, celebrity mentions generally work well, but the narrowness of their nature creates disproportionate exposure tied to the continued good behavior of a single individual. It could be a bit awkward with West as Yeezy’s face. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, working with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception gap from usage and identify ways in which businesses can increase usage.

