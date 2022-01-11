Fashion
Gayle King wears same dress in “CBS Mornings” 10 years later
On January 10, Gayle King celebrated her 10th birthday as co-host of CBS mornings. The feat marks a decade of journalism in a show that has garnered her multiple Emmy nominations (she has already won three) and an induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
Gayle honored this milestone by wearing the same yellow dress in contrasting colors that she debuted on her first day on the show in 2012. Rocking the dress in bright colors has become an annual birthday tradition for our editor. chief. Right before she and her co-hosts celebrated with a cake, Gayle opened up about why the Alexandra Kramer-designed number was intentionally created in her favorite color.
“Yellow is my happy place,” she said. “I wanted to feel happy that day.”
As for being able to still fit in the dress after 10 years?
“Which is funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, ‘I don’t mean to be disrespectful or callous, but are you sure you can still put this dress on? She said. “I said, ‘I’ll try, James. I’ll try. I can’t breathe, but I’m in the dress.
The 67-year-old also took to Instagram to reflect on the anniversary. “Ten years at the @cbsmornings table and it’s SO GOOD! I can still tuck into my birthday dress (yay) and there was double yay cake! I never get old starting my day with @tonydokoupil! @nateburleson! And the walking sun @ vladduthierscbs… thanks for all the good wishes, I can’t wait to see you tomorrow morning.
The celebrations continued later in the day when Gayle stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which is now run by showrunner Chris Licht. Coincidentally, Licht was also the formerly named showrunner CBS this morning, where he hired Gayle in 2012.
“I wouldn’t be here at CBS if it weren’t for Chris Licht,” Gayle told Colbert. “He saw something and we had a very good team for a very long time. I remember the first day was very nervous. Not that I was worried about “Can I do the job?” Because I thought I could do it, but I just wanted it to be awesome. You know that feeling when you want something so badly and want to be good at it? That’s what I wanted.
Protest powers were clearly on the journalist’s side as she went on to have countless hard-hitting and memorable moments on the network. Gayle has interviewed figures like President Obama, Bruce springsteen, Drew barrymore, Celine Dion, and more. She also covered landmark moments, from tensions on the US-Mexico border to national racial calculus in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. And we can’t forget Gayle’s viral interview with a disgraced R. Kelly, which led to his inclusion on the 2019 Time 100 list.
So, with all of these accomplishments under his belt, will we see Gayle slowing down any time soon? Our guess is that this is incredibly unlikely.
“After all this time, I still love this job,” she told him. CBS mornings co-hosts. “I think it’s a great and awesome job. It is a privilege and I do not take it lightly. I love being here with you guys.
