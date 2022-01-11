Fashion Dis, hosted by Ardra Shephard, debuts February 9 on AMI-tv





Extract from a press release: Finally. An inclusive fashion TV show for people of all skill levels. AMI, in partnership with Nikki Ray Media Agency (Fire Masters, Home to Win), is pleased to announce the debut of Fashion Dis — hosted by Ardra Shephard — on Wednesday, February 9 at 8 p.m. EST on FRIEND-tv. Fashion Dis promises to be a game-changer in the makeover arena, defying traditional norms that lack inclusion. Each episode of Fashion Dis celebrates the head-to-toe overhaul of a frustrated style seeker disheartened by an industry that lacks options for adaptation. From innovative clothing design to transformative beauty techniques, our team of experts reveal the latest fashion trends and show those ready to rock their best body exactly how to do it. “It’s exciting to be a part of something that has never been done before,” says creator and host Ardra Shephard. “I want stylish people with disabilities who watch Fashion Dis to feel seen, to feel uplifted. I hope this show challenges what people think about disability. And in our own way, I think Fashion Dis can change the culture. “Fashion Dis is a long overdue series,” says John Melville, vice president, content development and programming, AMI-audio / AMI-tv. “We look forward to our viewers meeting Ardra, the experts and attendees, and the companies that provide accommodation options for Canadians of all skill levels. “ Host Ardra Shephard

Ardra Shephard is the influential Canadian writer behind the award-winning blog Tripping on Air. With international reach and reputation, Ardra is a leader in the chronic disease community. Ardra is the host of AMI-tv’s groundbreaking new TV series Fashion Dis and is a columnist for Healthline (Ask Ardra Anything). Ardra writes regularly for international publications and recently appeared on the cover of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Momentum Magazine, the world’s largest MS-related publication (Winter 2020). She has contributed to FASHION, InStyle, WebMD, Everyday Health and others. Ardra was named one of feedspot.com’s Top MS Bloggers “in the Universe”, and Yahoo Lifestyle reported that “@ms_trippingonair is # 1 chronic disease account to follow on Instagram.” Ardra is a leader in the MS community on a mission to change mindsets about what it means to live with serious illness and have a disability reflected positively in a diverse society, while empowering chronically ill people to take their place in the world. Connoisseurs

Bella Strange, makeup artist

Bella is a makeup artist who deals with LGBTQ + communities, people with disabilities and special effects. Susan Shipley, hairdresser

Susan is a master stylist with extensive experience in accessible hair care services. Izzy Camilleri, style expert

Izzy is one of Canada’s leading fashion designers and a pioneer in adaptive clothing. Melonie Lawrence, artistic director

Melonie is a fashion stylist who believes that great style can be achieved regardless of size, color, creed or cash flow. KC Armstrong, photographer

KC is an award-winning advertising, editorial and portrait photographer. In keeping with AMI’s mandate to make media accessible to all Canadians, the first season of Fashion Dis features Integrated Described Video (IDV) which makes it accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired. The first season of Fashion Dis was filmed under strict local COVID-19 protocols. Fashion Dis debuts Wednesday, February 9 at 8 p.m. EST on AMI-tv. Episodes can be streamed on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv app for Apple and Android. Related

