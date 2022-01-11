Carol Vorderman Stuns In Red Lace Dress In New Beat The Chasers Backstage Photos





CAROL Vorderman sizzled in a bodycon red floral dress as she shared secret clips from her time on Beat The Chasers. The former countdown math whiz, 61, teased a “little taste of what’s to come” as she uploaded a short clip from the The Chase spin-off, which will air today ‘hui. 5 Carol Vorderman sizzled in a floral red dress as she shared clips from her Beat The Chasers time Credit: Rex 5 The former countdown host, 61, chose the semi-sheer floor-length maxi dress for her appearance on the ITV series Credits: instagram / carolvorders It showed Carol being greeted on the Beat the Chasers game show floor by host Bradley Walsh, who commented, “Now your IQ is as high, if not higher,” before gesturing to the Chasers. Carol shouted excitedly, “Is this?” to which he replied, “Oh yeah.” She made the ITV crowd laugh when she added, “I like that – no pressure Carol,” before Bradley joked, “So this will be a meeting of the mind. “I’m looking forward to it.” Carol told fans the spinoff will air at 9 p.m. – but many are more glued to her outfit. One of them commented on the semi-transparent design, which showed off her curves perfectly: “Wow, you look amazing, beautiful Carol!” Another wrote on Twitter: “AS SEXY AS EVER”, while a third revealed: “Two of my favorite things in one place! Vorders and The Chase! Happy days.” THE HUNT OF CAROL Carol is one of the many celebrities who are due to take part in the upcoming Beat The Chasersspecials, which air on Monday January 10 and Tuesday January 11. Joel Dommett, Adrian Chiles, Samia Longchambon and Simon Weston are among the stars expected to join the math genius. Unlike The Chase, the new episodes of Beat the Chasers will see famous contestants take on up to six of the Chasers at a time. The stars have the opportunity to accumulate their money in the first round, before facing the number of pursuers they dare to choose. However, as the number of hunters increases, the offers of money become more and more tempting, sometimes reaching tens of thousands of pounds. Anne Hegarty, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis and Mark Labbett then do their best to answer more correct answers than the guest celebrity. Carol’s TV appearance comes just days after her pulses quickened as she strikes a sexy pose on her couch, showing off her ageless beauty while putting on makeup. She wowed her social media fans as she fixed a sultry gaze on the camera as she bit her lip in one of the cozy snaps at home. The TV star let her blonde locks flow around her face as she grinned wide for a second snap, as she told fans she was “back in the room” after New Years Eve . 5 Carol smiled backstage as she showed off her sleek look, complete with a blow-dry Credits: instagram / carolvorders 5 Host Bradley Walsh praised Carol’s impressive IQ Credit: Rex 5 Carol’s episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Carol Vorderman shows off favorite bikini from 2021 with vacation flashback, says she’s smiling until 2022

