Melbourne Fashion Festival 2022: what to expect





Joining the revival of padded shoulders, mini skirts and jumpsuits as further proof that trends come in cycles is today’s program launch. Melbourne Fashion Festival. Almost two years ago, the woes of Virgin Australia’s businesses left the audience-focused event without a sponsor name as the COVID-19 outbreaks caused it to dodge closure, but now the parade series , seminars and exhibitions returns in March, bigger than bralettes and bike shorts. We were able to continue throughout COVID-19, although we closed in early 2020 and there were restrictions, but we used our lessons from this difficult time to create a more solid mission statement and a new approach, said MFF chief executive Graeme Lewsey. Designer Jackie Wu of gender-neutral label Wackie Ju, model Brendon Mayanja and Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO Graeme Lewsey. Credit:Jason South The 2022 mission is to unite Australia through the fashion that has already drawn online payment company PayPal as a new sponsor, as well as the inevitable questions of whether the Melbourne event strayed from it. across the border in the staple of Australian Fashion Week Sydney, sponsored by After-Pay. Our designers aren’t just sitting in Melbourne, Lewsey said. Digital runways and shopping have expanded their audience nationally and globally. There is no doubt that we want to continue sharing what Melbourne is famous for and fashion is a part of it, as well as sport and food, but we are turning up the volume by embracing, considering and uniting Australia. This is done through programs that take into account everyone in our community. This is how we come together.

For Lewsey, entering his eleventh year as Creative Director, greater unity means greater diversity. The festival has challenged notions of ableism, since hosting bilateral amputee Aimee Mullins in 2012, and size with ambassadors Ashley Graham (2019) and Celeste Barber (2020). Now he’s increasing his commitment to Indigenous fashion, which dates back to the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair showcase in 2016 and gender diversity, which was last highlighted by transgender model Andreja Pejic on the catwalk in 2015. . Model Nathan McGuire to consult First Nations Fashion Industry Pathways program for the Melbourne Fashion Festival; Celeste Barber on the podium in 2020; transgender model Andreja Pejic who was the festival’s special guest in 2015. Credit:Getty, Eddie Jim Whadjuk Noongar model and man Nathan McGuire will represent a First Nations Fashion Industry Pathways program, and Vogue will sponsor a First Nations parade. It’s about making sure that all groups have key roles across our industry, across the country. Everyone is part of the process, not just the end result you see on the track. Gender diversity will be front, center and potentially to the side at Collingwood Yards, which is the new home of the enhanced independent festival program. Along with exhibitions and lectures, the program includes a parade featuring artist Jackie Wus, non-binary label Wackie Ju. As a queer person of color, I have struggled to see my identity represented in the fashion community, said Wu, who graduated from the RMIT fashion program two years ago. There are certainly a lot of emerging queer fashion designers who have popped up in recent years. His international flourishing, look at the success of labels like Telfar, but in Australia he needs the support of a fashion authority like this festival.

