An obsessive timeline of Ye in disguise

From left to right: Kanye West, Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian West and Julia Fox.

This month, as Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga was announced as an official thing, Julia Fox was spotted several times with Kanye West aka Ye first in Miami in a Balenciaga swimsuit with leather pants (at the beach !!!); then in New York in a batch of Balenciaga and Miaou low-rise whale-tail pants; then, more recently, in a Charlotte Knowles denim jacket and a Balenciaga Neo Classic City Bag.

The famous whale tail look, according to a Interview magazine Fox article herself, was orchestrated by Ye. He had a whole hotel suite full of clothes waiting for him after dinner at Carbone. As much of the buzz as the moment has had, it’s nothing new: Ye plays dress-up with the women he’s dating. It started quietly and informally over a decade ago with Amber Rose. So we took a deep dive into the timeline of the Yes dolls.

I’m not like her Barbie, said Rose She in 2009 about her then-boyfriend West urging her to wear a dress to the Metropolitan Operas 125th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center. But she, an independent woman whose daring style was far from the New York elite, opted for a white knee-length wrap dress from Alexander Wang instead. Of course, they could have worn the coordination fur coats and biker jackets, but Rose always stood firm, even though she dabbled in Yes minimalist preferences from time to time.

In the same interview, when asked about her process of collaborating with Ye on their set for She, Rose joked that they disagreed on the choice of looks. I am more electric pink and bright yellow. And Kanyes more like naked and bones. Like, bone is her favorite color. I’m like, What is the favorite color of the bone? It wasn’t until three years later that he finally got his bone lover Barbie.

The rapper also got his own Barbie Dream Closet playset when he revamped Kim Kardashian West’s closet in an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians in 2012. Yes reactions to all its bodycon Herv Lger, chunky bling and platform stiletto heels included a serious baby, you really gotta clean it up, a confused What about that joint here ?, and just Oh, no! But Kardashian West graciously welcomed her little makeover moment.

Kanyes definitely inspired me to want, for example, to be a little more of an individual, she said in the confessional. I think my styles evolve and change, and I think it should because that’s, you know, what life is. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is.

During their relationship, Ye also introduced Kardashian West to the most intimate fashion circle, first bringing her to the Met Gala in 2013 as a plus-one. From there she befriended her photographer friends, such as Mert and Marcus; Givenchys Riccardo Tisci; and Carine Roitfeld of CR Fashion Book, which Ye encouraged Kardashian West to study as a fashion bible. Perhaps to Yes’s misfortune, his wife was not actually a lifeless doll that he could put clothes on herself. He had to creatively push her to wear the latest trends. [Kanye] Sent me a whole email, like, You can’t wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses, she said in a 2018 episode of keeping up with the Kardashians while wearing tiny sunglasses. He sent me, like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.

Kardashian West was even a poster woman for Yeezy, and her husband made it difficult for her to think about dressing. I literally wear all the samples Yeezy, she Recount People in 2018. They have a team of stylists and they’ve got it all in place. I am totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team and listen to the advice of everyone who makes all the clothes. I basically get this wardrobe and don’t have to think about it too much. It’s a fun process to figure it all out.

Kim Kardashian West in Yeezy Season 6.

The couple broke up in early 2021, but it didn’t take long for Ye to find new dolls to dress up in her new favorite brand, Balenciaga. During her brief summer fling with Russian model Irina Shayk, she was spotted in Yeezy, including the brand’s collaboration with Balenciaga on a DMX tribute sweatshirt. On an even shorter fling in November with 22-year-old model Vinetria, she was dressed head to toe Balenciaga for their date on the court during the Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis.

In Fox’s case, you could argue that Ye is trying to recreate Kim 2.0 with looks (she was wearing the exactly the same dress Kardashian West made famous at Uncut Gems premiere), but since becoming a more prominent designer, with Yeezy in the 2010s and his current tenure as Steve Jobs of the Gap, he perhaps just uses his partners as billboards for his clothes.