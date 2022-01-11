Albany and Siena men’s basketball teams ‘will have no breaks’ in on-court rivalry – The Daily Gazette

ALBANY To get things back on track after a period of years without the men’s teams at Albany and Siena going head-to-head, Saints’ athletic director John DArgenio said a three-year deal for renewing the Albany Cup men’s basketball rivalry was an arrangement of both him and the Great Danes. athletic director Mark Benson felt really comfortable with the acceptance.

But, going forward, Benson said on Tuesday that the plan is for teams to have no breaks in their rivalry, and school athletic directors plan to engage in an ongoing dialogue to ensure the basketball series men’s ball of division I in the capital no longer disappears. As schools officially announced an agreement to play in each of the next three seasons on Tuesday at a joint press conference at 677 Prime, Benson said schools didn’t need to wait until 2024 to start playing. work on their next deal.

Rather than wait for a contract to end, I think it’s enough to take it back sooner, Benson said. And, you know, I think we were in a good position and I don’t anticipate any hiccups in the future.

As a source revealed to the Daily Gazette on Monday, the deal announced on Tuesday includes clashes next season and in 2024 at MVP Arena, which is Siena’s playground in downtown Albany, and a match in 2023 at UAlbanys SEFCU Arena.

The game later this year at MVP Arena will be played on neutral ground, with costs, income and tickets spread across programs. For this match, it was specified on Tuesday that a neutral ground would be used; The regular Siena pitch will be replaced for the match, and the Saints’ usual mark visible throughout the arena will be minimized.

School girls’ basketball programs have continued to be played at home, an arrangement Great Danes coach Colleen Mullen said on Tuesday in a teleconference that has already been agreed to continue a game next season in Siena. between her and Saints coach Jim Jabir. But the school’s men’s teams haven’t played since the 2017-18 season after 17 straight seasons that saw the teams play. The disagreement over how to continue the men’s series led to the hiatus from rivalries; In general, Siena’s position was that the series should be played exclusively in its inner city arena due to its larger seating capacity compared to the UAlbanys SEFCU Arena, while the Danes wanted real home games. or, at least, a more equitable arrangement, as Benson often puts it.

The new arrangement is similar to the three-game deal schools had for games in 2015, 2016, when Siena made his only previous trip to SEFCU Arena and in 2017. This new away-home game deal at MVP Arena for Siena, however, has more neutral elements within it than the schools’ previous agreement in that Albany and Siena will share the costs, expenses and income of this competition.

We certainly enjoyed it. I think it works for everyone, and I see it as a good step forward in our rivalry, Benson said.

Siena leads the Division I Albany Cup series 10-7, but UAlbany has won five of the last six clashes between the teams. Both teams have new head coaches Carmen Maciariello in Siena, Dwayne Killings in UAlbany since the teams last played in 2017 when Jimmy Patsos coached the Saints and Will Brown coached the Great Danes, and no current player from neither team played in the rivalry match.

For a laugh at Tuesday’s press conference, Killings said his older players were pissed off when they found out the rivalry match would be held next season when some of them were off the schedule.

But I think the younger. . . it was exciting to see their eyes light up for the occasion, Killings said. Even the guys who haven’t been here in this community for so long, it’s something they understand right away.

Maciariello said he did not discuss with his players the addition of the Albany Cup to the schedule, but smiled as he noted how Jalen Pickett, a former Siena star transferred during the offseason to Penn State, had tweeted on Monday that he wanted this game during his time with the Saints.

When it was on the schedule, it was a clash that draws as large a crowd as any game UAlbany or Siena can play at Albany. Including the sold-out crowd at SEFCU Arena of 4,538 in 2016, the average rivalry crowd was nearly 10,000 per game from 2001 to 2017.

Maciariello, as Benson nodded in agreement, said he would like schools to take advantage of the community’s interest in upcoming Albany Cup games to highlight the causes and groups of the capital region.

What excites me most is the ability and opportunity to serve the community, said Maciariello, a Clifton Park native who graduated from Shenendehowa High School and later Siena.

Killings and Maciariello said they had several conversations after the alumni were hired in mid-March regarding the return of the Albany Cup to the schedule. Killings said he briefly thought it was possible for teams to play this season, but attention quickly turned to the series resuming in the 2022-2023 season.

I am excited to do so in the future, Killings said.

While the dialogue between Killings and Maciariello was important, it’s no secret that the renewal of the men’s basketball series was a decision that had to be made at the school level. Some level of compromise was always going to be necessary on either side to make this latest round of negotiations work, and a three-game deal like the one officially announced on Tuesday was a logical conclusion to a multi-year dance between schools; To bring the two men’s basketball teams together on the same court, Siena probably had to agree to play at the SEFCU Arena again and UAlbany probably had to go to the MVP Arena twice.

Benson and DArgenio have had semi-regular conversations over the years regarding the renewal of the series, and DArgenio said the two schools knew they just needed to find a way to do it. Negotiations got serious last spring, the framework for the agreements was mostly in place by late fall, and an agreement was reached, but not made public, last month.

Match dates for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Albany Cup men’s basketball games are currently unknown.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: University sports, Sports