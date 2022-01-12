Will the fashion industry finally face sustainability legislation in 2022?





A major problem which should be covered by the proposals is that of textile waste (it is estimated that a 92million tons is dumped around the world every year). Extended producer responsibility legislation, which is already in place in countries like France and Sweden, will make companies responsible for paying for the collection, sorting and recycling of textiles. If there is any real pressure on Extended Producer Responsibility, we will have to move away from disposable fashion, which I think would be an incredibly positive outcome for the industry, Bergkamp continues. Greenwashing is also likely to be a key point of contact, with the UK cracking down on false or misleading marketing about a product’s environmental impact, through its Green claims code published last year. The EU is also expected to introduce specific labeling guidelines for brands that wish to claim eco-certifications of products. [Its about] transparency for clients, explains Pascale Moreau, founder of Ohana Public Affairs. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for more protections for garment workers, who have lost their jobs or suffered dramatic wage cuts due to billions of dollars in canceled orders. the Garment Workers Protection Act adopted in California last October, which guarantees hourly wages for garment workers and holds manufacturers and brands accountable for wage theft and illegal compensation practices has set a precedent for greater brand accountability within its chain procurement, and he hopes that proposed EU due diligence legislation will do the same. The big question is: what will be the rigor? asks Elizabeth Cline, policy director of the advocacy group Remake. Will this include this responsibility for brands? Are there real incentives for companies to not only be accountable for human rights, but also to change their business behavior to support human rights? Of course, even when legislation has been adopted, it is essential to ensure that it is effectively implemented. The legislation that was being seen is really exciting, but it also feels like a very start, Cline remarks. Get these [laws] past is half the battle. While much of the focus is currently on stricter regulations for the industry, financial incentives for example, for brands using more environmentally friendly fibers (something the Textile Exchange is calling for) will also be the key. Legislation is extremely important, but it must be both rewarding and punitive in nature. There have to be both incentives and regulation that go together to really influence change, Bergkamp adds. Given the amount of work currently underway, there is no doubt that 2022 will be a key year for legislation in the fashion industry. Covid-19 and the climate crisis have really created a tipping point for us to recognize that the problem of fashion overconsumption and embedded human rights issues will not be resolved through voluntary efforts, concludes Ayesha Barenblat, Founder and CEO of Remake. Much of the change we need will come from smart legislation. Watch this place.

