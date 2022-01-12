Fashion
Why the “ugly” clog is the style statement of our time
That feeling was the driving force behind the creation of California-based clog brand Santa Venetia which debuted in 2017. “I’ve always wanted to be in clogs, but they never really match my aesthetic,” said the co. -Founder Gemma Greenhill on the phone, explaining that it was a friend’s 1960s pair of clogs with fully embroidered uppers that influenced her.
These are the shoes that formed the pattern for Santa Venetia’s first design, notes Greenhill, “and since then we’ve created some kind of unexpected clogs, just a bit different from your usual clogs.” This includes a collaboration with Panache, with hand-painted sushi, fruit, martinis and hot dogs, and an enhanced version of the rubber-soled nursing clog, an avant-garde design that Greenhill says was the most popular style of 2021., right now people want to have a little fun in the practical part. “
Indeed, Mechling says the only clogs worth investing in are the ones that feel good. Her other top picks include ribbed clogs from California label Beklina, which she describes as “powerful and feminine” and sheepskin-lined boots from the New York label (“a bubble bath for the feet”). “The uncomfortable hooves go against the whole point of the obstruction,” she adds conclusively, “which is liberation and self-celebration.”
If you’d like to comment on this story or anything else you’ve seen on BBC Culture, head over to ourFacebookpage or send us a message onTwitter.
And if you liked this story,subscribe to the weekly newsletter on bbc.com features, called The Essential List. A hand-picked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20220111-why-the-ugly-clog-is-the-style-statement-of-our-times
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]