Fashion supply chains could go green

Fast Fashion is a term used to describe fashion items that are made quickly, changed quickly, delivered quickly, and disposed of quickly to maximize profits and encourage people to buy new things quickly.

New York State’s proposed Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act could solve some of the sustainability issues with fast fashion and fashion retailers in general.

Any fashion retailer or manufacturer that operates in New York State and has annual global sales exceeding $ 100 million should disclose its environmental and social policies and impacts. It should also create goals and strategies to prevent and reduce negative environmental and social impacts, according to the Invoice.

The fashion industry is responsible for 4% to 8.6% of global greenhouse gas emissions and has been allowed to operate unchecked by regulations that would reduce pollution and the use of exploited, forced and of children, Assembly member Anna Kelles, sponsor of the bill, said in a Release.

It’s critical that we make sure industries follow ethical standards in labor and environmental sustainability while ensuring a thriving fashion industry statewide, Kelles said. The Fashion Act is good for the environment, good for workers, good for the industry and good for New York, the fashion capital of the world.

The bill, if passed, would require retailers to disclose the wages of their workers and the materials they use in their products. Companies are also expected to set science targets to reduce all ranges of emissions that are in line with the apparel and footwear industry and World Resources Institute targets.

Retailers would need to map at least 50% of their suppliers by volume across all production levels, which could be a major challenge for some fashion brands. These requirements would be enforceable by the Attorney General.

And there would be significant financial impacts in the event of non-compliance. If it turned out that retailers and fashion manufacturers were not complying with the requirements of the law, companies would have three months to meet their obligations before being fined up to 2% of revenue. of $ 450 million or more, depending on the bill.

Funds raised would go to a community benefits fund to support environmental conservation projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities.

Greening the fashion supply chain

Retailers face pressure from government and customer regulations to track and reduce negative environmental and social impacts throughout their supply chains.

Retailers and fashion manufacturers are not immune to this pressure. Since most of retailers’ GHG emissions come from their supply chains, or Scope 3 emissions, it is not easy to track and reduce the majority of their emissions.

With the Fashion Act, companies will have to track and reduce their environmental impact throughout the supply chain and make progress in reducing those impacts by doing things like decarbonizing manufacturing, using more recycled fibers. , increasing the use of sustainable transport, reducing production and manufacturing waste. , and reduce overproduction, Rich Schrader, New York legislative and policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said in the Release.

In addition to the NRDC, organizations supporting the legislation are Act on Fashion Coalition, Environmental Advocates New York, New York Communities for Change, South Asian Fund for Education Scholarship and Training, Ferrara Manufacturing, EarthDay.org, Oceanic, Uprose and the City of New York. Alliance for Environmental Justice.

Fashion label Stella McCartney is also supporting the bill.

Fashion is one of the most harmful industries for the planet. Collectively, it is crucial that we, as an industry, now commit to taking measurable steps to mitigate our impact for a more sustainable, ethical and conscious future. The Fashion Act is an example of a step towards a better, more regulated future, McCartney said in the statement.

This proposal will act as an additional accelerator for sustainable supply chains. Large companies have known for some time that additional environmental, social and governance information will be required of them by regulators and financiers. Now is the time for the larger supply base to understand the value of collaboration and transparency around this data. Customer control over ESG data metrics will grow exponentially as the network effect of climate commitments and corporate emissions reduction targets continue to expand, said Tyler Cole, chief intelligence officer carbon at FreightWaves.

