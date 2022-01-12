Tina Barrett preps THIS racy red dress she wore for the film’s 2003 premiere

Tina Barrett shared her thoughts on her iconic red dress that caused a stir at the S Club 7 movie premiere in 2003.

The singer, 45, wore the famous dress on the Seeing Double red carpet in Leicester Square in the early 2000s.

The number sported an asymmetrical detail across the shoulders, with flashing cutouts for the abs and revealing leg slits.

The star, who was 26 at the time, has finally shared her thoughts on the revealing outfit on TThe fundamental guide to life podcast, hosted by Gareth Howells.

She explained, “To be honest, it was like one of those moments that kind of went by so quickly because I was like, ‘What should I wear? What should i wear? “

“I wanted to go big, I wasn’t planning on going as big as I kind of finished it. I can’t believe people are still talking about it, it’s crazy! ‘

At the event, her bandmates became more casual than she did, with Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, and Bradley McIntosh all wearing black suits, while Hannah Spearitt wore a pink open back, while Rachel Stevens wore black suits. a strapless black satin dress.

She continued, “To be honest I thought the others were going to dress but they weren’t at all! They were literally covered from head to toe so it looked even crazier.

Tina then discussed the lasting effect of the S Club today, saying people miss “uplifting” pop music.

She said, “That period of time the music was so uplifting and so positive, I think people miss it because you don’t have these fun bands where the music is a little bit ironic and a lot of fun.”

She continued, “By the minute we were doing Freshers which was really, really interesting because they’re eighteen and know all the words. I don’t know how it happened, but it’s amazing.

Tina also revealed that the group has a WhatsApp group and hasn’t ruled out a meeting.

She said: “I have to say that some members are ready to do it!” Like, I can actually tell who; I know Rachel wants to do it, Hannah wants to do it, I would really love to do it And Brad but obviously we need the seven. More than half agree. We never know.’