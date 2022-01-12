How Fashion’s Boldest Legislation Was Born





As the fashion capital of the United States, New York aims to be the first state to implement major legislative changes that will propel the fashion industry towards a more sustainable and socially responsible future. Key sponsors Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member Dr Anna Kelles publicly presented the Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act (or Fashion Act) S7428 / A8352 on Friday to address to the environmental and social shortcomings of the fashion industry. The “common sense protections,” according to Kelles, in the bill require that global fashion companies doing business in New York City with sales of at least $ 100 million disclose at least 50% of their supply chain, material use, workers’ wages and carbon. to ensure they align with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Failure to do so within 12 months will result in costs that will fund environmental justice initiatives in New York State. This type of regulation is not only critical to a $ 2.5 trillion industry that is responsible for 8.6% of global carbon emissions, but necessary to pave the way for a better industrial future. But this kind of legislation does not only materialize in front of senators. Maxine Bédat, Director of the New Standard Institute, through her experience raising awareness of the negative impact of fashion, she realized that the industry simply cannot save itself and that citizens may need to act rather than wait for change to happen: “Wait, [citizens are] gonna have to be the ones doing this. Her legal background came into play when she set out to draft a bill almost a year ago. The first step was to determine the biggest problems and biggest impact points in the industry, and then what rules would be needed to solve them. “It is one thing to criticize the industry and quite another to establish the operating rules of the system,” says Bédat. Obtaining the early support of Senator Biaggi and Assembly Member Kelles was crucial and helped create a network of members who could provide input on organizations to be included in the coalition, such as NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). , Environmental Advocates New York, New York Communities for Change, South Asian Education Fund (SAFEST) Scholarships and Training Scholarships, Ferrara Manufacturing, EarthDay.org, Oceanic, Uprose, and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance . Many prominent members of the coalition, coincidentally or not, are women. Bedat says: “Because we are not part of the established patriarchy, we can have a clearer vision of what the future should look like. “ The next phase gets more industry support. Longtime sustainability champion Stella McCartney is one of the bill’s early supporters. The fashion industry was quick to champion environmental and social justice in its marketing; now the big brands have the ability to put their money where their mouth is, so to speak. “We hope that, because the fashion industry has talked about it so much and claimed to claim that it cares, that with the establishment of these common rules, it will be something that it adopts”, said Bédat. With that in mind, she hopes this bill can serve as a model for other industries to create similar regulations. “[Fashion] is an industry like any other and it has similar problems to any industry that has a long supply chain, and fashion has one of the longest supply chains. “ A vote on the Fashion Act will likely take place this spring. “I hope it can resonate with other people,” says Bédat. “We don’t need to feel like part of the militant tribe to engage, but we all need to engage to pass bills like this. “ Follow the progress of the bill, and visit the New Standard Institute for Resources on how to get involved.

