Kendall Jenner addresses controversy behind inappropriate wedding dress that has gone viral

Kendall Jenner is finally breaking her silence over her controversial wedding dress at a recent wedding. the model Michael Kors attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021, and after wearing a light blue silk dress during the ceremony, as she served as a bridesmaid, Jenner changed into a black Monot dress with excessive cutouts for reception. More news on shoes The bride recently reposted a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram, captioned his post, The most beautiful night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone ! Critics were quick to comment on Jenners’ dress, including one who commented, Inappropriate attire at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #grimace. Another subscriber responded to users’ first comment, commenting: If the bride herself doesn’t care, why do you care, relax? what Perez agreed to, adding, tell them! SHE WAS GORGEOUS AND I LOVED IT! When is it Jenner finally spoke of the night. She responded to Perez, writing, Obvi, also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding. Shortly after addressing the wedding dress, the model stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday. While on the go, Jenner wore a striped sweater in shades of brown, tan and white. She added a white t-shirt underneath and paired it with straight jeans in a medium wash. She finished off her look with black leather boots and a matching black shoulder bag, as well as dark sunglasses and a red mask. Kendall Jenner in LA Jan.10. – Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Entertainment in London / SplashNews.com The Jenners casual shoes were a perfect fit with her typical resting style. the Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star typically wears a variety of styles that are both classic and trendy, like Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. The story continues Click on the gallery to view The evolution of the Jenners style over the years. Launch gallery: Kendall Jenner’s Style Evolution Over the Years The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

