Saints crush four Thomas Frank men in St Mary’s
Southampton smashed four goals against Thomas Frank’s Brentford on Tuesday night as they beat their Premier League rivals at St Mary’s.
Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams as well as an own goal from Alvaro Fernandez helped the Saints to a huge victory.
Vitaly Janelt equalized for Brentford in the first half, but that didn’t deter the Ralph Hasenhuttl-inspired team.
Southampton starts the new year with new owners and new hope
Victory for Southampton secure in front of lead investor Dragan Solak propelled them to 11th place in the standings, one point and two places above their opponents.
The emphatic result was the first time the Saints had scored more than three league goals in an under Hasenhüttl.
A new era for the south coast club started off rather moderately with the grueling FA Cup overtime victory on Saturday at Swansea, which was played behind closed doors amid coronavirus restrictions in Wales.
It was their first outing on national soil since investment firm Sport Republic acquired an 80% stake and turned out to be a much more appropriate opportunity.
Southampton, who opted for an unknown 3-5-2 rear wing system in the absence of a recognized right-back, got off to a perfect start in five minutes.
Welcome to Sainte-Marie
Dragan olak and Henrik Kraft watch from the directors’ lodge: pic.twitter.com/SzrlfWt8g7
– Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2022
Captain James Ward-Prowse unleashed an inviting left corner and in-form defender Bednarek found space to score his third goal in five Premier League games.
Brentford have struggled to deliver results on the road in recent months and arrived in Hampshire with just two points out of the last 15 available away.
Thomas Franks’ men looked set for a tough night after their slow start, but only needed 18 minutes to restore parity, as Bryan Mbeumo and Janelt, two of the four players, recalled after the 2- win. 1 on Aston Villa on January 2 combined with devastating effect.
Bolstered by her hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory at League Two Port Vale, Mbeumo crossed from the right, allowing unmarked German Janelt to fly elegantly into the lower left corner 10 yards away.
It was to be the highlight for the West London club and they fell behind for the second time in the 37th minute, this time in a slightly unfortunate manner.
After a Ward-Prowse corner was only partially cleared, midfielder Ibrahima Diallo hit a sparkling shot from the edge of the box that struck the left post before bouncing into the net on plunging Fernandez.
Spaniard Fernandez then partially redeemed himself by recovering Brojas’ header but couldn’t prevent the same player just four minutes after the restart as the Saints escaped to extend their advantage.
After Brentford carelessly conceded possession deep in the Saints ‘territory, Chelsea player Loanee Broja cleared halfway past Oriol Romeus’ pass before calmly slipping into the lower right corner.
The Adams replacement back in action following the coronavirus added extra shine to the score as he lifted the ball past Fernandez with 20 minutes remaining after a hopeful punt from Diallos.
Brentford pushed hard to make the score more respectable, but they were kept out by a fierce defense as jubilant Saints fans celebrated a night to remember by lighting up the stadium with their phones.
