The legacy of “Insecure” fashion

For five glorious seasons, “Insecure” punctuated our Sunday evenings, our social media feeds and our group discussions. The lives, loves and friendships of Issa Dee and her team of ambitious and successful young black women have become a part of the zeitgeist, and all of our lives feel a little more empty knowing that their stories have reached. their conclusion (as far as we’ve seen) when the HBO series finale aired on December 26. We’ve evolved with these characters over the years – through their relationship failures, career milestones, and overall drifts that made us laugh, cry, scream and every other human emotion we could conjure up. Their personal development has not always been linear, which made their travels all the more real. What remained a constant, however, was how fashion reflected and advanced each character’s narrative.

Like the music of the series, the wardrobe seen on-screen featured promising black designers, an effort spearheaded by “Insecure” co-creator and star Issa Rae and costume designers Ayanna J. Kimani and Shiona Turini. For five seasons, these small labels performed effortlessly alongside such household names like Gucci and Oscar de la Renta, themselves becoming known around the world through the power of the series and social media. (Each character’s appearance was quickly identified and labeled after the episode aired.) It’s a synergy that quickly became part of the series’ legacy, as did its plot, character development. and the backdrop of southern Los Angeles.

“‘Insecure’ created a strong black-centric movement on television, from black experiences and black characters to black love and black elegance, in a way that hadn’t been done before,” said Diarrablu designer Diarra Bousso. “It’s easy to relate to them, and therefore, it’s also easy to see yourself in their style. ‘Insecure’ is basically saying to the black community, ‘All about you, your style, your darkness is so crazy. ‘”

The Bousso brand appeared in the final season of “Insecure”, worn by the beloved Kelli Prenny (played by the brilliant Natasha Rothwell). After the accountant-slash-podcast was spotted in a Diarrablu bathrobe and pants set, the brand has seen increased demand for the already top-selling styles.

Kelli (Natasha Rothwell, far right) wearing Diarrablu in “Insecure” Season Five, Episode Seven. Photo: Merie Wallace / HBO

According to Bousso, Diarrablu’s Instagram reach was also the highest it has ever been in this entire month and received a rerun from Amanda Seales, who played Tiffany on the show. Another important development to take credit for the outfit: “We immediately received requests from other TV shows for our kimonos and headgear in various prints.” It was a proud moment overall, with tons of DMs from Diarrablu fans.

“I think ‘Insecure’ was the first time in a long time that black brands were prioritized while also cementing each character’s personal fashion identity,” said the stylist and content creator. Kelly Augustine. “Shiona Turini’s work will forever be immortalized in these characters. I think the success of many black brands and artists featured has encouraged other shows – and not just black-centric media – to include black designers in the show. There has been plenty success since 2020 for so many of our favorites. ” (Some of her favorite fashion moments from the show include Kelli’s blue swimwear for the beach party and Issa’s flash-forward looks, both from season five, and Lawrence’s Best Buy polo shirt. )

K.ngsley Designer Kingsley Gbadegesin compares the cultural impact of fashion on “Insecure” to that of “Sex and the City”, noting how having his designs on the series has given his brand major visibility – necessary for a line that was launched a little over a year ago.

“My tank was in the infamous scene where Issa asks Nathan to spend the night,” Gbadegesin says. “Sharing the news on my social media was like wildfire, and I saw immediate sales from the exposure. It was also great to see people who knew the brand just as excited and identifying us in their social media stories when they saw the scene. I felt like it wasn’t just a K.ngsley thing, but a we thing.”

Seeing his creations on the small screen was essential for Gbadegesin personally – a unique opportunity now that the series is over. “As someone who has watched the show since it aired and followed the lives of these characters, being cemented in their legacy was something beyond my wildest dreams,” he says. “Especially how related to storytelling; the producers and Shiona did their thing for the last season.”

Victor Glemaud is also a big fan of “Insecure”. He’s watched from the very beginning, every Sunday – which he sure doesn’t with any other show. “This series was authentic and it celebrated the culture,” he says. “He celebrates fashion, and all the characters are all about style. I think that will be his fashion legacy and the legacy of the whole show. It’s fun, smart, witty, sexy and real.”

Issa wearing a Victor Glemaud Resort ’20 set in season four, episode three. Photo: Merie W. Wallace / HBO

It has been great for his eponymous brand to be featured several times on “Insecure” over the five seasons, as a small part of something that is bigger than Glemaud or his label. “People really remember the clothes,” he says. “For us designers, you need a collection and make it a reality.”

A special moment stands out for him: a yellow and white striped turtleneck and a herringbone mini skirt from the Resort ’20 collection (pictured above). “Shiona put on a mustard yellow leather shirt from another brand,” he said. “After she reached out and ordered the look, I forgot about it because the TV takes so long to air. And when it does in season four, it wasn’t just about about the look and the way he was styled, but the character Issa Dee was doing and how that scene was filmed. It took the designs elsewhere which was beautifully visible, powerful and really exciting. “

It’s that kind of context and connection that these little black-owned fashion brands want to continue to see from costume designers, stylists, and the fashion industry in general.

“Each piece was designed by a black woman in the episode ‘Insecure’ in which my creations were presented,” explains Bousso. “Can you imagine what it would be like if every TV show did this for at least one episode?” It’s these small actions that can spark change in an industry where traditional brands have so much power and there is little room for newbies. our work is a way to keep the conversation relevant and to welcome innovation. “

Augustine has seen an increase in the number of black designers used in many other hit TV series over the past year, most notably “Gossip Girl” and “And Just Like That,” and she wants costume designers to keep the same. energy. Gbadegesin wishes the same, with the hope that stylists will continue to advocate for black talent and pass the torch.

“It’s good to have access to the brands of the conglomerate, but there was something so amazing about being on a show like ‘Insecure’ and seeing my peers like Aisling Camp, House of Aama and Honey Fucking Dijon featured. in this way, “he said. said.

Glemaud believes all great shows understand the impact of fashion, and he wants costume designers and those who work in television to learn from how “Insecure” approached the style of his characters.

“Fashion plays its own role, and that can be helped by unknown brands, not just high-end luxury brands,” he says. “Small brands and vintage are also important. You can find something beautiful on The RealReal or in a store, all the same. Costume designers and stylists should go out and explore new brands and designers. “

