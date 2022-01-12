Fashion
The Postscript by Carrie Classon: Disguises | Columns
I was delighted to wear my new dress.
It was slimming, I thought: all black and covered in ruffles from the neckline to the hem. I wore it with high heels that I rarely wear and red earrings. I felt a lot more sophisticated than usual when I went to dinner with my sisters.
Pretty dress! My mom said.
I took a little tour of my new dress and flicked the ruffles in all directions.
You look like a car wash, my sister said.
That is why it is good to stay close to the family.
My husband, Peter, and I have moved across the country to the Midwest largely so that we can be closer to family. It’s good to see my parents regularly. Peter’s older sister is battling cancer and now we can be near her. We have dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and now most of them live nearby.
My family members (and my sister in particular) absolutely don’t care what I say about myself. They don’t care about my New Years Resolutions, recent accomplishments, or beautiful things other people might have said about me.
They remember when I was 13 and wore a green felt hat all the time because of some weird kind of superstition. They remember when Dad had to drive home for two hours to get the green hat after I left it somewhere. And they will never believe that the person in the green felt hat has changed completely.
I look at pictures of myself as a very shy young teenager trying to become invisible under my particular green hat and only drawing more attention to myself in the process.
There were a lot of things I didn’t understand as a clumsy teenager. I didn’t know a lot of people were shy. I had no idea that by starting a conversation with someone, I would be doing them a huge favor. I had no idea I would see the relief in their eyes when they realized they could talk to me and forget about feeling uncomfortable. I didn’t need a green hat to become invisible. To relieve myself, I just needed to focus my attention on someone else. If someone had told me this earlier, I wouldn’t have had to wear that silly hat for so long.
I like to think that I’ve changed quite a bit since then, but my family knows better.
I firmly believe in the power we all have to change ourselves and follow our dreams wherever they take us. I hope to keep trying new things for quite a while. But, while pursuing my valuable dreams, it’s good to have family around me to keep my feet on the ground. It’s good to remember that no matter what big projects I take on, there are people who have known me before and who know me best.
They will always encourage me, but they will also know that I am still the same person, in disguise, trying new things, sometimes succeeding and sometimes failing miserably. And they still love me.
It doesn’t really look like a car wash, my mom said.
My mother has said reassuring things to me all my life. But I suspect, now that the image is on her mind, my fancy-schmancy dress will never be quite the same again. And that’s OK.
My self-esteem has come a long way from when I wore a green hat. These days, I can put on my chic car wash dress with a pair of heels and not worry about who sees me.
Until next time,
Carrie
Carrie Classon’s memoir is called “Blue Yarn”. Learn more about CarrieClasson.com.
