Kendall Jenner finally responds to dress criticism from friend’s wedding





KUWTK alum Kendall Jenner is finally responding to criticism she’s received for wearing a racy dress to her friend’s wedding in November 2021.

keeping up with the KardashiansFormer Kendall Jenner is finally addressing the inappropriate dress she wore to her friend’s wedding last year. Since Kendall rose to fame as a model a few years laterKUWTKstarted airing onE!, the California native is known for wearing clothes that show off her figure. Whether it’s a completely sheer black dress at the Met Gala or a braless dress at the Cannes Film Festival, Kendall has never been afraid to show off a little skin. The 26-year-old was criticized in November 2021 after wearing a racy dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, although she was clearly comfortable with the look. Many people were unhappy with the model as she was apparently trying to outdo the bride. Despite the backlash, Kendall did not discuss the so much talked about dress after that night. However, that recently changed, with Kendall finally breaking her silence about it. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: KUWTK: Kendall Jenner Posts About Anxiety Management On Instagram On New Year’s Eve, the bride,Lauren, took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her wedding, including a couple with Kendallin, the infamous racy dress. Although comments appear to have since been disabled on the post,E!reports that when a few subscribers explained how inappropriate it was for the model to wear the revealing dress, Lauren stood up for Kendall. One subscriber commented: “Inappropriate attire at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m ashamed for you. #grimace“, while another responded to the comment, writing:”If the bride herself isn’t having fun, why do you care, relax?“The bride agreed with the other commentator, saying she had no problem with Kendall’s dress of choice.”tell them! SHE WAS GORGEOUS AND I LOVED IT!Lauren wrote. Kendall then rang the bell in the conversation, writing: “Obvi, also requested your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding. “

For the wedding, Kendall wore a risky, all-black Mnot dress, which featured diamond-shaped cutouts across her chest revealing some skin. The bride clearly has no issues with the dress and thought Kendall looked absolutely amazing for the duration of her wedding. Kendall wasn’t the only celebrity who attended Lauren’s big day. Also in attendance were Kendall’s model friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, singer Jesse Jo Stark and influencer Hannah Bronfman. Hopefully Lauren and Kendall’s comments put the problem to bed. It makes a difference that the bride was well aware of Kendall’s attire before the model came to her wedding. thekeeping up with the Kardashiansalum was kind enough to warn Lauren before she finalized what she was wearing. If the bride was ok with the dress, everyone else should be too.

Next: KUWTK: Kendall Jenner Reveals Weird Photoshoot With Corpse Bride Source:Lauren Perez/ Instagram, E! 1000 Pound Sisters: How Amy Celebrates Baby Number Two on Instagram

