LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at WVU Men’s Hoops (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)





The West Virginia Men’s Hoops close their two-game home stand with a Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma State. Kick-off is 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Both teams enter the contest after their first league win of the season, with the Mountaineers claiming a comeback victory at home over Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys also won at home that day, knocking down the No.17 Texas in Stillwater. Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds. Entrances from West Virginia G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

Bridges F Jalen

Isaiah Cottrell Oklahoma State Starters G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Williams

G Isaac Likekele

G Bryce Thompson

C Moussa Cisse 2ND HALF 3:41 p.m. (OSU 32, WVU 44): Osabuohien makes his free throw. That does it 4 for 4 on the night – not bad for a guy who earned 43.3% with the Strip during his career at WVU. 3:41 PM (OSU 32, WVU 43): Sean McNeil adds seven points to start the half, but Oklahoma State ties the buckets so it’s still an 11-point lead. Just before the media timeout, however, Gabe Osabuohien reclaims his place as the game’s top scorer, scoring a layup and one – he will perform the free throw after the break. Oklahoma State starts the half with the ball. 1st HALF HALF: West Virginia takes a 34-23 halftime lead in the locker room over Oklahoma State. 3:55 (OSU 18, WVU 29): Yep, you’re reading this correctly: Gabe Osabuohien has the Mountaineer offense rolling and the fans are on their feet. He scored nine straight points for the Mountaineers as they started a 17-6 run to move ahead in double digits. Osabuohien is the game’s leading scorer with nine points and four rebounds, while Taz Sherman has eight points and three assists. 8:50 am (OSU 12, WVU 18): Oklahoma State is asking for a timeout in an attempt to calm an 8-0 run from WVU, punctuated by three points from Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. In fact, it was at the end of a 12-2 run for the Mountaineers, which was helped by a solid rim defense from Pauly Paulicap. 3:46 PM (OSU 7, WVU 6): Jalen Bridges has all of WVU’s points right now, adding one and one on a short break for Johnson’s injury. Mountaineers struggle to keep the paint – two of the Cowboys buckets have come loose from the dunks. On a positive note, Kedrian Johnson has gone on his own and currently stands in Bob Huggins’ group. 5:00 p.m. (OSU 5, WVU 3): After the first two scoreless minutes, Jalen Bridges opens the game with a three-point shot. Bryce Williams then goes down to the other end to answer with a three of his own. Possession later adds a quick break dunk – but unfortunately for WVU, Kedrian Johnson is down after awkwardly landing while looking for a rebound. West Virginia wins the first tip. We are in progress at the WVU Coliseum.

