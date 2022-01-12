Twitter roasted bachelor Clayton Echard for a bizarre fashion choice in last episode





Spoiler alert: this story contains minor spoilers for Clayton Echard Season Episode 2 The single person. Before season 26 of The single person started, Bachelor Nation questioned the choice of ABC of Clayton Echard as the show’s last leader. Now that we got to see Echard for a bit, fans have started to question the bachelor’s own choices. Although there were certainly some thoughts to be had on the native of missouri judgment – particularly rewarding Cassidy Timbrooks with Pink Band Date after some really mean behavior – it was his bizarre fashion choice that really pissed off Twitter during the second episode of season 26. On her first group date, Clayton Echard enlisted the help of Hilary Duff to help her and some of her competitors throw a children’s birthday party. Echard took a turn in the clown costume, but his outfit during the date night was what really caught the eye. He wore a gray hoodie under a navy blue checked blazer, and Twitter users went crazy, wondering what message her clothes were trying to send: A hoodie with a sports coat is the perfect combination if you want to look employed but also unemployed. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/LAOX61bT8AJanuary 11, 2022 See more Outerwear in addition to outerwear? I know they filmed these episodes in the fall, but how cold could it have been? One fan joked that he tries to maintain the show’s dress code while keeping the weather forecast in mind: When they tell you to dress formally but it’s going to be cold later: #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/BGxN6imbEEJanuary 11, 2022 See more I don’t know what ABC’s intention was when they had Clayton Echard read nasty tweets to The bachelorette finale because, if anything, it just fueled an already enraged fan base. Echard’s fashion tweets weren’t too hateful, however. For example, one fan suggested that if The single person wanted to dress like that, go all the way. Also keep us on our toes with pants and shoes: #TheBachelor Clayton just needs his sweatpants and dress shoes to complete the lookJanuary 11, 2022 See more Once they started it was open season for the leading man and The single personfrom the wardrobe, as the beating continued when the bachelor had his first one-on-one date with Susie Evans. Fans on Twitter were sensing the football daddy’s vibe with his blue zip-up sweater: Clayton dressed as a dad picking up his kids from football practice in the family minibus #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Qvjeur7VHMJanuary 11, 2022 See more I don’t think the sweater alone would have caused the bachelor so much heartache, but the fact that it came right after the hoodie / blazer debacle made fans wonder if anyone had Clayton’s back. Echard. One viewer said: Now I know stylists are just doing dirty Clayton with this baby blue zip sweater # TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fmBave7lm3January 11, 2022 See more This Twitter user saw the fashion faux pas as a harbinger of things to come, and she might be right. The drama over Clayton Echard’s season has already erupted, with double villains Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney doing all they can to keep Echard’s attention on them: #BachelorNation sports jacket + hoodie + pink = missed season.January 11, 2022 See more The single person returns on Monday, January 24, as the dating show will be held on January 17 so ABC can broadcast the NFL Wild Card game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. Maybe when they’re done, we can borrow those football helmets, because everything indicates that Clayton Echard’s season will continue to be brutal. Waiting for The single personback, check out our Winter and spring 2022 TV program to see what is coming soon.

