Community mourns loss of teenage girl killed by police in locker room





A funeral service was held Monday for a 14 year old girl who was killed in a shootout involving Los Angeles police at a clothing store. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was doing Christmas shopping with her mother at a North Hollywood Burlington Coat Factory store on December 23, 2021, when police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a suspect who allegedly assaulted customers. Audio from the 911 dispatch, surveillance video and body camera footage released by the LAPD show graphic video of 24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez attacking customers inside the store. Video evidence showed that a woman was beaten while other clients were seen evacuating. Upon arrival, police opened fire on Lopez and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. According to a video statement released by the LAPD, it is believed that Orellana-Peralta was hit by a stray bullet, which jumped off the ground and entered through the wall of the dressing room she was in. “At LAPD, we wish to express our deepest condolences and our deep regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Oriana Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of sadness we feel for this tragic outcome. “Stacy Spell, commander of the LAPD’s media relations division, said in a video statement. At the funeral, mourners gather to honor the life of Orellana-Peralta. The young teenager arrived in the United States with her mother just six months before her death. Her parents told reporters that she dreamed of becoming an American citizen and a robotics engineer. “We pray for peace and justice for this innocent bloodshed,” said Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing the family of the 14-year-old girl who was killed. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the funeral service, denouncing the LAPD’s long history of injustice against people of color. “31 years ago, I came to Los Angeles because the LAPD beat up a man on the freeway. His name was Rodney King,” Sharpton said. “And here we are again. How long will it take you to get it right,” Sharpton said, calling for police reform and demanding a full investigation into the fatal shooting. The LAPD and the California Department of Justice are conducting their own separate investigations into the shooting. The officer who opened fire was placed on administrative leave until the police department reached a conclusion in their investigation.

