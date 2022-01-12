Woman records men punching her in viral post viewed 4.9 million times





A video of a young woman and her roommate harassed by two men while waiting for public transport has gone viral on social media with 4.9 million views and over 820,000 likes. According to National Resource Center on Sexual Violence, 81 percent of women disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted. 1 of 4 young women between the ages of 15 and 24 have been implicated in an act of sexual violence. @ adinaaa18 – whose real name is Adina – uploaded the video in Tiktok to show the behavior of men. Instead of leaving the women alone, strangers continued to ask uncomfortable questions, like why they had attitudes. They then noticed the way the women were dressed while sprinkling racist slurs on them. Despite numerous attempts to get the men to leave her alone (after revealing that she is underage), the men followed the young woman and her roommate to their seats. @ adinaaa18 explained in the video that a man gave her a sweatshirt to wear on the train, and he was the only person to intervene. Viewers were quick to come to the defense of @ adinaaa18. “It got me heated. You’ve behaved well. Stay safe,” @Marcus said. “It’s good for you to stand up for yourself. It’s so scary and hard to be kind and try to stay away so that they don’t use force and stand up so that they’re running away. It’s so scary to be a woman, “@ laurenmaguire1111 wrote. “I can’t stand men saying ‘why you have to be like this’ like it’s our problem,” @Kat exclaimed. @ adinaaa18 then uploaded a video go into the details of what happened in his viral post. As she explained, @ adinaaa18 only started recording when she heard the only man say something about slapping her to her friend. As they boarded the train, the two women waited until the men got into one car before they could get into another, but the men followed them. When the men got off the train, passers-by asked if she was okay, but @ adinaaa18 was amazed why they didn’t stand up to help her. @ adinaaa18 offered advice on how to handle situations similar to hers, saying “It depends on the situation you don’t always want to speak up, you don’t always want to be silent, you kind of have to read the play and go with your instincts. “ People were quick to intervene. “Literally, why do people make excuses for their behavior,” @Grace pointed out. “No. The comments SHOULD be ‘guys should’ve left her alone.’ She wasn’t doing anything wrong. Men were,” @ user230133514732 said. @Lex added: “I give you so much credit. I would have been so nervous and I certainly wouldn’t have reacted as well as you. I’m so glad you’re safe !!!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/im-not-mood-woman-records-men-hitting-her-viral-post-seen-49m-times-1668338 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos