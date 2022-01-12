Saks Fifth Avenue partners with fashion brands for Super Bowl capsules – Robb Report





Saks wants to help you look stylish at SoCal ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The luxury retailer has collaborated with 28 high-end labels for Game Day capsules inspired by the biggest clash in football and the city that hosts it: Los Angeles. The capsules contain 275 limited edition items, including ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. The menswear-focused drop features designs from Off-White, Reese Cooper, Heron Preston, Versace and more, but it also includes sports-focused products for women and kids. Each room is designed to reflect the laid-back vibe of LA: selections from Just Don and Rhude match the city’s laid-back urban flair, while boldly colored pieces by Helmut Lang, Givenchy, and Stone Island channel its panoramic views. The collaboration also nods to the temperate climates of Southern California: think short-sleeved t-shirts, lightweight shorts, printed bucket hats, and a variety of athletic shoes. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in limited edition selects from Rhude.



Saks Fifth Avenue Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will lead the digital campaign. You’ll see him sporting exclusives from Purple Brand, Reese Cooper and others. According to WWD, the partnership with Jeudy marks the first time that Saks has worked with a professional athlete for his Super Bowl initiative. In particular, Saks does not work directly with the National Football League to produce these capsules. Louis Diacomo, senior men’s vice president for Saks said WWD that “the store thinks that by remaining independent it has more flexibility in how it can work with fashion brands to execute the product.” Exclusive styles from Versace (left), Givenchy (middle) and Helmut Lang (right) are part of the drop.



Saks Fifth Avenue Saks plans to showcase the Game Day capsules via brand activations at various stores across the United States ahead of Game Day, which takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. The Beverly Hills location, for example, will host a denim customization with Ksubi and an arcade football game experience with Bossi Sportwear. Prices range from $ 57 to $ 2,395, so the capsules should have something for everyone. You can purchase the complete collection in store or on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. May the best dressed fans win.

