The young woman wore a daring black dress Monot LBD with openings on the front from the chest to the waist, showing more than it looks, for the wedding of one of her best friends, Lauren Perez. Many pointed out that it was an inappropriate outfit to go to a wedding in which she was also one of the bridesmaids along with Bella Hadid.

(Instagram / Lauren Perez)

As is tradition, Kendall and Bella wore matching outfits during the ceremony, but for the after party, they were able to change into whatever they wanted. Now the first of the two models has responded to a comment she found on Lauren’s Instagram and slammed her for allegedly stealing some of the bride’s prominence on her big day.