PayPal is the latest fintech to fall in love with fashion





Traditional fashion weeks, such as Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, typically target the media (although last year they have switched to a hybrid model, with shows for the media and consumers) and feature the upcoming collections that can be published in magazines. But Mr Lewsey said that model was in decline. The front rows were once chock full of fashion editors, he said. And her slim choices now, cause there aren’t many [fashion editors] to the left. Instead, consumers have stepped into positions of power. Significant coup We encourage that, absolutely, he said. Consumers should have the power to tell others who is worth knowing. They endorse these designers with their portfolios. It works because there is no ulterior motive. The three-year deal is a big blow to the nonprofit festival. Although Mr. Lewsey did not disclose the size of PayPal’s investment, he did reveal that PayPal would waive the designer participation fees (as Afterpay did last year during Australian Fashion Week) and would offer around 10 scholarships for emerging creators to organize events at the festival. Finding new talent is very important to us, he said. Fashion festivals aren’t just about promoting brands everyone already knows; we want to amplify new voices. The festival hosts the National Graduate Showcase and offers programs in areas such as fashion writing. Previous participants include author Bri Lee and costume designer Amanda Nichols, who worked on Atrays and Gatsby the magnificent. PayPal’s investment in the festival is a win-win, according to Jana Bowden, Macquarie University Business School. Tech brands are now ubiquitous at fashion events, giving us a glimpse not only into the future of fashion and technology, but also who is truly profiting from the catwalk, Ms. Bowden said. Fintechs gain credibility with consumers through these events, because fashion has a voice. It’s driving pop culture and fintechs want to be a part of that bandwagon. Afterpay co-CEO Nick Molnar with actor Naomi Watts and designer LaQuan Smith at a New York Fashion Week event in September 2021. Evan agostini Afterpay is now the main sponsor of Australian Fashion Week and London and New York Fashion Weeks. It also subscribes to the Australian Fashion Council and the British Fashion Council. These strategic alliances have also opened up a new market of business customers who demand customer analytics data to meet changing consumer needs, Ms. Bowden said. PayPal and Afterpay give brands deep insight into data to better understand their customers. It’s a wealth of information for an industry looking to stay ahead of market trends. Andrew Toon, general manager of payments at PayPal Australia, said the partnership made creative sense. When you look at what consumers are buying, its fashion, its beauty, he said. The idea of ​​supporting Australian creativity is very appealing. Consumers attending shows will be encouraged to purchase on leads using PayPal. Last year, the average consumer spend as a result of the festival was $ 784. It’s been a tough year for retailers, Mr. Toon said. We hope this helps you.

