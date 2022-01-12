No.1 Baylor’s 21-game winning streak was interrupted by Texans Tech

WACO, Texas When Texas Tech upset Kansas’ No.6 on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena, it caught the attention of the college basketball world. Not satisfied, the Red Raiders apparently told everyone to watch the sequel.

They took the road show on Tuesday night and did the same with the best Baylor.

Adonis Arms scored 14 points and four teammates joined him in a double-digit score as No. 19 Tech defeated the reigning national champions, 65-62, ending the Bears’ best 21-game winning streak in the country.

Senior forward Kevin McCullar scored 12 points, including a 3-point goal that gave Tech a 59-52 lead, his biggest of the night and the Red Raiders withstood a late charge.

“It’s definitely one of my biggest wins of my career here at Tech,” said McCullar, who was part of an NCAA tournament finalist. “I’m just glad I did it with these guys and Coach (Mark) Adams. It was just an amazing feeling.”

Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams each scored 13 points for Tech (12-3, 2-1 in the Big 12), who beat a National No.1 for the first time since conquering Louisville in December 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Guards Adam Flagler and James Akinjo scored 17 each for Baylor (15-1, 3-1).

That result seemed unlikely when the Bears used hot perimeter shots to create 15-point leads twice in the first half. Adams said the Red Raiders “could have rolled up the tent and gone home,” but convinced them to hang on.

“You are just trying to get them emotionally turned on to keep them clawing,” he said. “I pointed out that they did some really tough shots at the start and some of those shots won’t fall late. Stay right after them, keep a hand on their face, and let’s keep moving forward.”

The Bears reduced a 63-57 deficit to one with 28 seconds left on a 3-point goal and two free throws, all by Akinjo. After Tech’s Davion Warren took two free kicks with 19.4 seconds left, Akinjo’s 3s to force overtime were irrelevant.

Tech fans, who made their presence felt at the Ferrell Center with “Raider Power” chants, were able to celebrate for the second time in four days.

Quite easy for them. Less for the players who had just upset Kansas.

“I was so happy with the guys,” Adams said. “We prepared well and prepared ourselves emotionally again. I told these guys that there are 350 Division I schools or more out there, and they would all like to play the number one team, so it was a great opportunity for us and thank you damn it, we took advantage of it. “

McCullar’s big 3 came in with 2:39 to go, and then Baylor guards James and Flagler rallied the Bears. Flagler has scored on consecutive trips, his 3-point goal bringing the score to 59-57 with 1:39 to go.

Arms responded to this by going down the lane, spinning in the air, and ending with a dunk. When asked to describe this move, the 6-foot-5 transfer from Winthrop said, “I would describe him as a villain.”

“We’ve been reminding Adonis since the summer that he has the team’s tallest vertical (jump),” Adams said. “Adonis didn’t even know how good he was or could be, but he has a great God given ability, he’s so athletic and has great skills to go with it.”

McCullar played 31 minutes on an ankle which Adams says is estimated to be 65% healthy. McCullar signed up for the game less than two minutes later and said the ankle “didn’t feel too bad”.

“He played with a lot of courage,” Adams said. “I asked him before the game if he wanted to play. He definitely said, ‘I’m playing. “We couldn’t have won without Kevin’s performance.”

Only three of Baylor’s top 15 opponents remained single digits, with Iowa State coming closest in a Bears 77-72 victory on New Years Day in Ames, Iowa.

The lead changed hands four times from the middle of the second half. Arms found Williams for a wide open 3 that put Tech ahead 54-52 with 4:47 to go.

Tech, down 24-9, 31-16 in the first half, equalized for the third time in the second half on an Obanor dunk to make it 46-46. Clarence Nadolny, who finished with 11 points, made one of two free throws that gave the Red Raiders their first lead and when Arms scored on an out, Tech was leading 49-46 with 9:02 to go.

A three-point game from Williams capped a 17-2 run that tied the score at 33. Then after Akinjo put the Bears back in the lead with his second half-time basket, McCullar tied the game again for a few. moments later with a flight and a layup.

Akinjo sent an alley-oop pass that Kendall Brown dunked for a 41-37 lead before Tech’s Obanor and Bears’ LJ Cryer traded 3s.

Flagler’s fourth 3 gave Baylor a 31-16 lead. Tech countered with a 10-point flurry, with the last two buckets coming from Nadolny on back-to-back trips.

The arms fed Nadolny cutting to the basket for a hoop and McCullar grabbed a defensive rebound and threw a long out pass that Nadolny converted with a dunk, closing the gap to 31-26 and causing the Bears to take a timeout at 1:14 before half-time.

The Bears had a double-digit lead less than eight minutes into the game and pushed it to 24-9 when big man Flo Thamba recovered from a failed 3-point attempt and put it back with 9:10 to play in half-time.

The No.19 Texas Tech is set to host Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. ET Thursday with the contest to air online on ESPN + and fuboTV.

No.1 Baylor is scheduled to host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.