Inside BRADY, the new men’s clothing line from Tom Brady 2022





It can be confusing: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, seven-time Super Bowl winner and questionable football GOAT, has been thrown BRADY, a clothing company. And Brady’s BRADY is for Brady, in a way: “I’m in a locker room with a lot of guys and different body types,” Brady, 44, told Men’s Health of the genesis of BRADY. “We want to wear things that we can wear in our training facilities [and] when we get home on the weekends. But Brady’s BRADY is also for you, not just for himself and his superhuman ilk: “The intention was to create a brand and a collection that was worn for all the different activities that we do,” he says, before moving on. switch seamlessly to the second person. : “It could be playing golf, playing with your kids, walking your dogs, going out with your wife,” Brady, the man, tells you of BRADY, the brand. “There are some very well-designed functional performance products that people can wear in all aspects of their lives. “ Like Brady himself, who is heading for the playoffs in this 22nd season in the NFL, clothing brand BRADY has been slow to come. Conceived four years ago with Jens Grede, the Kardashian company’s serial launcher (Good American denim, Skims shapewear and Safely cleaning products), the duo brought in New York designer Dao-Yi Chow, who had previously held positions with Sean John and Donna Karan, and who still runs his own streetwear brand, Public School. Their collaboration has produced breathable, easy-to-move pieces that take inspiration from professional sport-level design and are cut from performance fabrics that the company claims it has spent more than three years developing. The first collection, launched on company website today and on Nordstrom.com and select locations a week later, includes 45 rooms divided into three basic silos: LIVE, a lifestyle capsule; FORM; a powerful capsule; and a general product category for those for whom Brady, the man, replaces BRADY, the brand. Prices range from $ 20 to $ 495. But BRADY doesn’t just rest on the laurels of its founder Gen-X; Brady mentions the company’s nine inaugural ambassadors, all but one of whom are Zoomer college athletes taking advantage of the 2021 NCAA Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rule, which allows fans to receive compensation from outside the organization. “We got by with only a few hundred dollar scholarship checks when I was in college,” says Brady. “But right now it’s a very different time. It gives these children the opportunity to be a part of what we do. [It’s] really cool. ”Football is, unsurprisingly, featured – Cade McNamara, the first quarterback in a decade to lead Brady’s alma mater, the University of Michigan, against his rival Ohio in 2021, and Jackson State QB1 Shedeur Sanders, whom Brady calls “a friend of mine,” are at the top of the list. Tennis, basketball and hockey players are also in attendance, as is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ pending slugger. , Henry Davis, which suggests that Brady, BRADY, or both have a keen eye on a number of future stars in the sport. BRADY, the brand, is for Brady, the athlete. It’s for those on the Bucs list, in the MLB dugout canoe, and under the squats of some of America’s most elite college athletic programs. But that’s also for me, a mediocre runner, and you, a guy after two weeks New Years Resolution. “[BRADY is] for everyone, ”said quarterback Tom Brady. “There is an athlete in each of us. I believe that.” Strengths of the BRADY collection Football’s athleisure label GOAT shows how men dress now. Men’s Health Fashion Director Ted Stafford shares some notable pieces from the line. Gym and around town Brady Zero Weight Track Jacket ON THE MOVE / AT HOME BRADY Structured Stretch Brady Trousers BRADY technical-knit crew-neck sweater Zero Hydro Yard BRADY Long Sleeve Polo Cotton fleece shorts with BRADY wordmark HIKING OR ADVENTURE BRADY Engineered Knit Full-Zip Hoodie Durable and comfortable BRADY utility pant BRADY Zero Hydro Yarn Short Sleeve Polo Jon gugala

Jon Gugala is a Nashville-based freelance writer who shines a light on the people who make the art, music, plays and politics that change the world.

