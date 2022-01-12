Tarun Tahilianis Tasva & Taproot Dentsu launch campaign on ethnic clothing for men

NEW DELHI : Taproot Dentsu, a teethuMB company and the creative agency of Dentsu India, has launched its latest campaign for Tasva, a new ethnic men’s clothing brand from Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Group.

The campaign, Sada Mast Raho, the company said, challenges the code of social conduct prescribed for the groom at his wedding. Whether it’s her choice of clothes, manners or body language, the film encourages men to feel free to express themselves in their true mind, especially on their special day.

They added that menswear in India has come a long way with a plethora of boutique labels offering ready-made and trendy looks, cuts and cuts for men in both casual and formal wear. westerners.

The film showcases the typical ways a groom should behave in a function such as posing for photos, standing straight and looking like a royal model, being traditional in greeting his elders, and dressing in a certain way that may not be not suit his personality.

The film shows a scene from a typical wedding reception. The photographer asks the bride and groom to pose for the type of photos typical of a wedding album. The groom dresses beautifully in a Tasva outfit, looks at his bride in awe and the guests are bored. He hisses and waves to the group to play something interesting. Subsequently, he takes marriage by storm. He dances, grooves, teases and mocks the rather serious codes and rituals that surround an Indian wedding. He joins the group and sings, Fursat Na Dekho, Mahurat Na Dekho, Sada Mast Raho. ”At the end he takes a traditional headgear from his uncle and rides on an elephant and dances while all the wedding guests join in. to him for the gala evening.

Tahiliani said: The spirit of our brand – “the best of yourself” – cannot be expressed in jaded and forced portraits, but must be expressed in current possibilities – of movement, freedom and self-expression. . The film captures that in the digital age. “

Titus Upputuru, Creative Manager, added Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, When you see the advertising in this segment, everything looks pretty serious. From the way a man poses after wearing traditional Indian clothing, it looks like he’s about to save the world. He’s standing and has that piercing gaze into the camera. Likewise, when it comes to weddings, sada sukhi raho, sada suhagan raho (to the bride), etc. are the usual blessings that are given. We said let’s change the conversation because young men with marriage in mind don’t suddenly turn into these very serious men. It’s their big day and they always want to have a good time. It was wonderful to partner with Tahiliani. I love his sensitivity and the finesse he brought to the garment is pure genius. “

Abhinav Kaushik, Chief, Taproot Dentsu, added Gurgaon, Men today have very clear preferences when it comes to their dress and use self-grooming and dressing as a way to express their true self. . But when it comes to Indian clothing, it is somewhat lost on the lack of options, unlike western clothing. This campaign is an absolutely refreshing way to break the seriousness that comes with ethnic clothing. “

Brokerage firm Edelweiss said the ethnic clothing market in India is valued at $ 20 billion or 1.45 trillion in size. Of that number, around 70% are unorganized. The balance is split between many large and small labels, the experts said.

