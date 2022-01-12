These 8 fashion houses celebrate the year of the tiger with CR Fashion Book style





With the Lunar New Year falling on February 1, the Year of the Tiger is approaching. Tigers symbolize strength, power and fearlessness, so as we reach the Lunar New Year, I channel all the tiger energy I can get. Fortunately, brands are launching limited edition collections in honor of the Lunar New Year. RC rounded up the collections to shop this new year. Prada Prada With its new collection, Prada celebrates the power of the tiger while raising awareness of the risk of its extinction. Prada donates to the China Green Foundation’s “Walking with Tiger and Leopard” program which shares wildlife information to raise awareness of tiger and leopard conservation. Available at prada.com. Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta will grow up for this Chinese Lunar New Year. The house took over a piece of the Great Wall of China in its latest full-scale activation celebrating the annual holiday. Bottega’s signature green hue mixed with a vibrant tangerine color (symbol of luck in Mandarin) is displayed digitally on a large piece of one of the Seven Wonders of the World stating “新春 快ociation,” a festive message of the New Year. With this installation, Bottega Veneta has pledged to make a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the “Shanhai Pass”, the easternmost stronghold of the Great Wall of China known as “The First Pass Under Heaven”. “. Etro

Etro Etro’s capsule collection is in collaboration with Universal Brand Development and DreamWorks Animation and dedicated to Tigress, protagonist of the film Kung Fu Panda. The collection is unisex with ready-to-wear items and accessories that play with the symbolism of the tiger. The characters from the film are featured on a variety of items such as sweatshirts, bags and small leather goods. Available on “data-vars-ga-product-id =” 882acb91-ee49-4256-a358-705157bde9dd “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-brand =”“data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> etro.com and in Etro stores. Gucci Gucci Gucci launches its “Gucci Tiger” collection for Lunar New Year. The collection includes ready-to-wear items and accessories. Items include wallets, shoes and t-shirts with images of tigers and nature and the words “Gucci Tiger” in bold type. Gucci has also released two new lipstick shades that are perfect for the Lunar New Year. Available on gucci.com. Lipstick available on sephora.com. Valentino Valentino Valentino’s tiger collection features ready-to-wear and accessories and uses a tiger motif from their 1967 fall / winter collection. The collection includes hats, coats and shoes in earth and neon tones. Available at valentino.com. Balenciaga Balenciaga The Balenciaga collection offers ready-to-wear items and accessories in a palette of black and orange. The collection contains shoes, hats and jackets and there are classic silhouettes recreated in new colors and prints such as the neon orange Le Cagole shoulder bag. Available on balenciaga.com Givenchy Givenchy Beauty Givenchy Beauty is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new loose powder and a new lipstick in red and gold packaging. Bright red lipstick is a must have for the New Year and the powder is a perfect addition to your holiday look.

Available on givenchybeauty.com.

