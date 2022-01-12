My new favorite Heidi Klum, 48, leaves little to the imagination in a bold yellow dress | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





Model Heidi Klum, 48, gave fans sizzling snaps of her wearing a very daring yellow dress with a sky-high slit that runs up her leg and back. The mom of four looked amazing in the bodycon dress which revealed her enviable figure.

In messages to her 8.9 million Instagram followers, she said the £ 1,240 Dundas dress was her ‘new favorite’. She shared a sultry photo of herself posing sideways so fans can clearly see the endless slit running the length of the dress. Another shot from the back reveals that the yellow dress is only held together by two thin pieces of string as Heidi showed off her toned physique. The former Victoria’s Secret model couldn’t get enough of the dress and shared a short video as she twirled around in her dressing room, making sure she showed off the lacing number from all angles. READ MORE: James Jordan called a ‘scumbag’ by Strictly co-star Danny John-Jules

She made the soundtrack for the video with Marilyn Monroe’s I Wanna Be Loved By You, which appeared in the classic movie Some Like It Hot. The Project Runway host elongated her famous legs with a pair of barely there open-toed heels and styled her hair in loose waves. Heidi said she wasn’t afraid to bar everything on camera. She even went so far as to describe herself as a “nudist”.

The fashion icon was introduced to her third husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, while hosting Next Top Model from Germany. The couple went public in 2018 and got married the following year. Heidi was previously married to famous hairstylist Ric Pipino between 1997 and 2002, and singer Seal between 2004 and 2015. Heidi had her first child, daughter Leni, in 2004 following her brief relationship with the Italian general manager of Renault’s Formula 1 team, Flavio Briatore.

She went on to have three more children with Seal: Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12. Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009. In 2012, the couple announced their separation after nearly seven years of marriage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/1548379/heidi-klum-daring-yellow-dress-instagram-pictures-age-latest-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos