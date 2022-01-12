Alabama men’s basketball failed in Auburn after late-game wave

After an incredible effort late in the game, the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5) lost another four points less than the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1), losing 81- 77 Tuesday night at the Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide trailed 73-59 with less than eight minutes to go, but after a 14-0 run, Alabama tied the game with a dunk from forward Darius Miles with 4:04 to go. .

Auburn finished strong, reversing his last four free throws to win in a noisy environment.

I thought our guys fought hard at the end to get back into the game, said Alabama head coach Nate Oats. I have a lot of respect for them [Auburn]. Maybe we had to play our best game of the year to win this one, and we didn’t.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Guard Wendell Green Jr. held his ground in the backcourt, scoring a ridiculous 19 points. Miles, who babysat Smith for most of the game, said it was a challenge.

He’s 6’11 “and he’s a really good shot,” said Miles. We tried to get him to drive and send help when we could.

Auburn guards KD Johnson and Allen Flanigan were also key contributors. Johnson scored 13 points and was the glue of the Tigers’ defense, grabbing eight rebounds and three steals. Flanigan took the shots when Auburn needed them most.

I don’t think we’ve improved much from Saturday on the defensive end, Oats said.

For the Crimson Tide, five players scored in double digits, but it wasn’t an offensive enough performance. Guards Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis shot a combined 9 for 38 from the field.

Forward Juwan Gary was only able to play for six minutes due to constant fouling issues.

The contest started as planned with the two teams exchanging baskets. The game was tied at 15:53. Auburn went on a 14-5 streak at the end of the first half to break the tie, and the Tigers led 34-25 with just under four minutes to go.

Auburn goalkeeper Devan Cambridge made a layup just before the buzzer to give the Tigers a 40-35 lead at halftime.

The first 12 minutes of the second half were all Auburn. Smith and Green both scored comfortably for the Tigers’ biggest lead of the game, 73-59.

That’s when something clicked for the Crimson Tide. Alabama showed their true potential in a 14-0 surge that was underscored by a poster dunk from goalie JD Davison on Auburn forward Walker Kessler.

Davison ignited the crowd and his team, but victory was what mattered.

I think we’ve come together as a group, Davison said. This rivalry means a lot to me. But it’s just another SEC game that we needed.

He was tied at 77 for nearly a full minute when Quinerly hoisted a 3-point pointer that flew away. On the rebound that followed, Ellis fouled Flanigan on the trap and sent him to the line where he knocked the two down.

On the next possession, Shackelford shot a pass to a wide-open Quinerly in the corner, but he missed the shot and attempted a contested layup instead.

I didn’t ask Quinerly why he didn’t shoot, Oats said. We have to take open photos.

Flanigan knocked down the next two free throws to put the game on ice and take the Tigers’ winning streak to 12.

I was proud of our guys for not quitting, Oats said. We need to have the same sense of urgency for the full 40.

The Crimson Tide will try to play hard for a full 40 minutes when they head to Highway 82 for a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday. The game is at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC network.