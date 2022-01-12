How to Get Lacey Chabert’s Dresses from ‘The Wedding Veil’

Crown media Lacey Chabert on The Wedding Veil

Hallmark viewers couldn’t help but rave about Lacey Chabert’s wardrobe in “The Wedding Veil”. Here’s a look at where they got those awesome pieces that Chabert’s character wore in the first of the three-part trilogy.

“The Girls in the Wardrobe” shared where they got most of the outfits from the movie

On Instagram, The Wardrobe girls shared the photo below, revealing the origin of many of Chabert’s outfits. They noted in a response that the dresses were purchased about a year ago during filming, so they might be hard to find today.

The account wrote in response to a commentator: “Yes, unfortunately because these films were shown for longer than normal because we had to film all 3, the clothes are still not in the stores as usual. I would look anyway! We never know!”

The lavender dress in the top left (and pictured below) is from Hudson’s Bay’s Dex.

The exact dress is no longer listed online, but you can see all Dex dresses here. This dress may be the closest in terms of style, although it’s different all the same.

Another Hudson’s Bay dress is the print dress in the far right middle row of the first photo in this item. Wardrobe Girls shared that the printed dress was by Laura.

There are a number of used hudson’s bay dresses which you can find on Poshmark. This is a good place to watch out for people who will eventually resell the dresses in the future.

Three pieces were by Ted Baker

Three pieces in the collection are from Ted Baker in the Wardrobe Girls photo above, including the sleeveless printed piece with the dark blue background seen in the top middle photo, the light pink pleated dress on the top row at the extreme right and the burgundy dress on the last photo at the bottom right.

here is a link to the dark blue printed Ted Baker dress. However, it is no longer available in retail stores, so you may have to search to try and find one to resell. At one point it was also sold on ASOS and was called the Mayo Skater Dress in Hedgerow. Someone on Poshmark is selling the dress in size 2 here.

You can see the skater dresses currently available from Ted Baker here.

As for Ted Baker’s pleated pink dress, it’s the Sasski pleated long dress, which is still available for purchase on their website in pink or green.

The burgundy Ted Baker dress is a little harder to match. You can see a very similar one for sale in a size 4 on Poshmark here.

There is also a handbag in the Ted Baker movie.

The handbag she is holding while walking with McGarry in the photo above was purchased at a Ted Baker store, Wardrobe Girls wrote. The exact handbag is hard to pin down, but you can see other beautiful floral handbags from Ted Baker here.

A dress is by Tommy Hilfiger

A long-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger dress with pink flowers is pictured in the far left middle row above, which Wardrobe Girls said in a comment was also purchased at The Bay. This dress is difficult to pin down. Amazon sells a wide variety of Tommy Hilfiger dresses in many styles here.

A sleeveless floral dress is from Nordstrom

A Nordstrom dress from The Population is pictured in the center of the photo at the start of this story, Wardrobe Girls shared on Instagram, and also pictured in the photo above.

Here is the dress from another angle:

The exact dress is hard to find. You can see the current selection of Dress the Population cocktail dresses by Nordstrom here. For example, a different dress with a similar floral theme is here. Another darker colored fit and flare floral dress is here. You can also keep an eye on Poshmark to see if anyone is trying to resell the dress.

Wardrobe Girls also shared that a black and white dress that Chabert wore to a gala in the film was also from Nordstrom and was made by Boni.

Chabert’s red dress was by Hugo Boss

The red dress Chabert wears is from Hugo Boss, Wardrobe Girls shared.

Wardrobe Girls noted that the dress in the bottom row on the far left of the first story in this article is a personal vintage dress.

The account wrote, in response to one commenter, “Yes, unfortunately, because these movies aired longer than normal because we had to film all 3, the clothes are still not in stores as usual. I would look anyway. ! We never know!”

A commentator also asked about a dress that was not in the photo: an off-the-shoulder dress she wore to brunch with the girls. Wardrobe Girls said the dress was from Nordstrom and made by “Dress the Population”.

READ NEXT: The Hallmark films lineup in January 2022