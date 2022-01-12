Tasva urges bride and groom to be themselves on wedding day in latest campaign





Tasva, the ethnic men’s clothing brand of Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Group, has launched a new campaign, Sada Mast Raho. With this campaign, the brand calls into question the code of social conduct prescribed to the groom at his wedding. Launched in association with Taproot Dentsu, the campaign encourages men to feel free to express themselves in their true mind, especially on their special day. The spirit of Tasva, that is to say “the best of oneself”, cannot be expressed in jaded and forced portraits, but must be expressed in the present possibilities – of movement, of freedom and of freedom. self-expression. The film beautifully captures this in the digital age. And our clothes are also youthful, fitted, sculpted but designed for fit and movement – a light, cool breeze – said Sada Mast Raho, Tarun Tahiliani, Tasva, an Aditya Birla Group company. Although menswear in India has evolved over time, ready-to-wear bridal wear is still limited in style, fit and quality. Moreover, the choice of the groom’s outfit is often a consensus between his mother, his sister or his future bride in India, if not more. Hence, bride and groom often find their style and taste compromised, as well as their limited expression when it comes to their wedding. Against this backdrop, the campaign urges the bride and groom to be themselves, especially on the most important day of their lives. When you see the advertising in this segment, it all sounds pretty serious. From the way a man poses after wearing traditional Indian clothing, it looks like he’s about to save the world. Also, when it comes to weddings, sada sukhi raho, sada suhagan raho (to the bride), etc. are the usual blessings that are given. We said let’s change the conversation because young men with marriage in mind don’t suddenly turn into these very serious men. It’s their big day and they always want to have a good time. That’s why we wrote Sada Mast Raho, said Titus Upputuru, Creative Manager, Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon. In the countryside, a scene from a typical wedding reception was depicted. As the groom realizes that the guests are bored and the bride is perplexed, he gestures for the group to play something interesting. He is seen joining the group and singing Fursat Na Dekho, Mahurat Na Dekho, Sada Mast Raho. Men today have very clear preferences when it comes to their attire. But when it comes to Indian clothing, it is somewhat lost on the lack of options, unlike western clothing. With Tasva, we aim to expand their range of choices and encourage that natural self-expression and exuberance, even in Indian clothing. This campaign is an absolutely refreshing way to break the seriousness that comes with ethnic clothing, said Abhinav Kaushik, chief of Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon. Read also: Edtech companies are getting closerto form India EdTech Consortium under the aegis of IAMAI follow us onTwitter,Instagram,LinkedIn,Facebook

