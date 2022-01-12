It’s fashion, honey: I’m (maybe) a wizard, Harry: trend predictions 2022

(Nora miller | daily trojan)

2021 is over.

Finally.

I am excited for the New Year because so much can happen both good and bad and although it is difficult to predict what it will be, I am here to offer my services with my predictions of fashion trends. 2022. So sit back and fasten your seatbelt because I’m here to give you all the details you could dream of:

First: the accessories galore.

Before I go into detail, know that when I say accessories, I mean beyond jewelry and essential outerwear. For my colleagues on the East Coast (or those who are cold), if you haven’t jumped on the big scarf trend yet, you still have time. Acne Studios exploded this winter with their giant multicolored checkered scarf, and the world ate it. BP. also has a large dupe (with pockets!). You can pick them up at Nordstrom or, if you want a statement, check out the H & Ms Neon Green Chain Link Scarf.

Not a headscarf person? That’s good too: balaclavas and opera gloves are also there to collect your vacation money. Balaclavas are a great way to keep your head warm and come in different prints, sizes and fits. On the flip side, opera gloves have also slowly returned to our lives after they started roaming around in 2020. Check out Heaven from Marc Jacobs, T Label and Savage x Fenty.

And, finally, medium to large bags will start to come back. Considering that the world has just overtaken the micro-bag trend, highlighted by Jacquemus and its Chiquito bags, and started to re-embrace mid-size bags in 2021, like Pradas Cleo and Gucci’s iconic Jackie, I think the late 2022 and early 2023 will see the return of the larger bags. I predict the return of the Fendis spy bags, even more infatuation with Hermss Birkins and perhaps Louis Vuittons monogrammed Neverfull. A better closet for raid moms now for those scrumptious (and, let’s be honest, more practical) bags!

What about your real clothes?

Don’t worry, your hems are gearing up for a major makeover. The feathered hems and crystal details of Area NYC have been doing this for a while, but now their credit is starting to kick in. Whether it means adding beading to the ends of your dresses like ’90s Betsy Johnson or playing with necklines like Danielle Guizio did for her most recent collection, be prepared for what your clothes tell you before you walk in. into a room.

On the theme of the big and the flashy, the big collars are here to stay. Many blouses and button down shirts are now sold with harlequin collars. Whether they’re long and pointy or rounded with lace detailing, I firmly believe they’re here to take their course. If you don’t want to buy a whole new button up, wide collar accessories from Ganni and Lisa Says Gahs are a great way to join this trend.

Ballet-core seems to be preparing to come to the fore for a little while, so hit up your local Capezios! There has been a huge increase in the NOT Emily type fingerless leggings and gloves in Paris, don’t even get me started on these at the end of 2021. I see a lot of emphasis on the minimalist and sans ballerina type of ballerina. effort, gravitating towards brands like Orseund Iris, Are You Am I and even Skims with its creamy bodysuits.

Of course, we cannot ignore the environment.

Fast fashion is always a huge problem and the effects of global warming are before us. I want to continue to advance the mission of savings and second-hand shopping, but 2022 introduces us to a new way of buying second-hand: upcycling.

It could mean buying old clothes and using the fabric to make something new. At the consumer level, many stores have used extra fabric to create cool new clothes such as Konkrite Market and its reworked Nike hoodies. Another interpretation of upcycling that I think will take off is clothing rental services; in fact, Burberry recently announced that they will be participating in circular fashion by renting through their partnership with My Wardrobe HQ.

We cannot discuss trends without colors.

This year, I will have to name the color palette Cafe Paris Jewel Tones. I feel a lot of dark emeralds, bold pinks, rich browns, and creamy whites. One color I’m sure, however, is Pantones 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri, a blue-purple mix with a few shades near purple, making it look like a mature version of lilac.

I want to be clear, it’s OK to dress how you want; this is what makes the style and trends different. For the New Year, all I really want is for readers to take the time to explore their closets. If it turns out badly, no one will really remember it except your Snapchat memories and, possibly, your roommate. The past two years have been more than the world expected, and you deserve to have fun.

Hadyn Phillips is a freshman whose column, Thats Fashion, Sweetie, focuses on 21st century fashion, highlighting college students and popular controversy.