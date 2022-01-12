Why did Marin and Gojo start working together?

The first episode of My Dress-Up Darling features Gojo and Marin. Both from different social worlds, they have more in common than you might think.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for My Dress-Up Darling Season 1 Episode 1, “Someone who lives in the exact opposite world like me,“now streaming on Funimation and Crisp.

Cosplay fans rejoice – My darling in disguise has finally created their highly anticipated debut episode, and it’s as adorable as expected. Already 8.39 on MyAnimeList,My darling in disguise is a cosplay-centric lifelong romance and is adapted from the blockbuster mangaSono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru. The protagonist, Gojo Wakana, is the grandson of a traditional Japanese doll maker and a complete loner. After a rather traumatic incident where his only friend rejected his love for dolls, poor Gojo has struggled to make friends ever since.





Instead, he spends his days perfecting his craft, sewing clothes for the dolls his grandfather makes. That is, until one day the popular Marin Kitagawa accidentally steals into his office. She seems to know his name although they never spoke, and after another after-school encounter where she catches Gojo with a sewing machine, she enthusiastically shows Gojo the costume she is wearing. do. After he criticizes her tailoring skills a little too harshly, she begs him to help her make the cosplay of her dreams come true. He shyly accepts, and thus begins this collaborative nerdy love story.

RELATED: Mieruko-Chan Uses Classic ‘Ignorance Is Happiness’ Mentality – And It Works









Right off the bat, Gojo bemoans his lack of social life and sees Marin as coming from a whole different world. He thinks she’ll never interact with him, and when she does, he thinks it must be some kind of fluke. On the surface, their personalities are poles apart when you compare Gojo’s lonely personality to Marin’s shameless manner. However, it is their commonalities that bring them together.

Their mutual interest in clothing is what brings them together initially. Marin reveals that she attempted to sew her costume in the same room Goju uses at school after her antique sewing machine broke down. Not only that, but their eccentric, almost taboo hobbies, which society forces them to hide, are also something they have in common. Marin is seen being teased about liking the anime by a flirtatious boy, but she doesn’t hesitate to scold and berate him for doing it. In contrast, Gojo’s unhappy falling out with his only former friend completely affected her social life when she was disgusted to find out that he liked dolls, because “dolls are for girls.”





RELATED: Bleach: Why Did Uryu Fall In Love With Orihime?





Marin would end up turning out to be the first person to compliment something Gojo liked. Not only that, but she also seems to sympathize with him a lot. When Gojo is seen cleaning the classroom on his own after school, Marin encourages him to stay more true to himself and not let others push him around. This most likely comes from a place of experience, as Marin may have also been bullied and pushed around for liking anime and cosplay. While on the surface they are different, fundamentally they are the same in many ways, and fans will be delighted to see their relationship blossom.





From its adorably awkward situations to its unbearably sweet moments, this show has enormous potential. Notably, Marin, who is beautifully animated and is definitely releasing Best Girl material, will have all eyes on her over the next several weeks as the story unfolds.

My Dress-Up Darling airs every Saturday on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

KEEP READING: Cowboy Bebop: Spike & Faye Valentine’s Canon Relationship, Explained

This dark theory from the last airbender explains Zukos’ scar – and how rough it is, mate





About the Author