Pitt flounders in the second half, losing 77-61 at Syracuse

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel calls his team as they face Boston College in the second half of the game on Saturday, Jan.8, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

For the first time in a long time, Pitt’s men’s basketball was blown away. It’s not something they’ve gotten used to in recent weeks, but their third double-digit loss came just after a decisive victory over Boston College last weekend and deflated a Syracuse team in under. -effective and largely disappointing. away this season.

Pitt (6-10 overall, 1-4 ACC) started strong but fell late against the Oranges (8-8 overall, 2-4 ACC) on Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse outscored the Panthers 42-29 in the final 24 minutes of play, rising to their second victory in the ACC game by a final score of 77-61.

Even though it was the offense that ended in the latter part of the game, head coach Jeff Capel insisted on defense during his post-game press conference. He said the Panthers could have resisted their scoring struggles if they hadn’t been so poor defensively.

I thought our offense, not being able to shoot and return the basketball, really affected our defense, Capel said. And we didn’t defend well during the last part of the first half or the whole second half, which led us to be very bad in attack.

After the last media timeout of the first half, Syracuse went on a 24-5 streak that spanned stretches and lasted nearly nine minutes. In the 11th minute of the second half, Pitt had missed a shot in his last eight attempts. After seven minutes, they had managed to find the back of the net on just one of their last 15 shots and were down 20.

Syracuse senior guard Buddy Boeheim shredded the Panthers’ defense all night and finished with 24 points on 7-13 shots and a 5-8 mark to 3 points. Pitt was unable to contain the star goalie, who scored all three levels and matched all of his opponents’ big shots.

The Panthers played a good offense to start. Before the cold streak, they were scoring 1.231 points per possession, a staggering rate for the team that would have been a single-game high if it had lasted. With no significant pressure from the Orange defense, Pitt’s offense had to keep moving enough to stay within striking distance.

Graduate striker Mouhamadou Gueye continued his recent streak of success with his first three shots, all at close range. He flirted with a double-double in the first half, scoring nine points and posting six rebounds in addition to a block.

Senior guard Jamarius Burton and second-year guard Femi Odukale also fueled perhaps the better offensive half the team have played all season. They made four 3-pointers in seven attempts and combined to score 20 points in the first 20 minutes.

Odukale scored 3 points which capped a long, nearly three-minute 10-0 run that gave Pitt his first lead at 27-25 with 5:57 left in the opening period. In fact, the Panthers would increase to seven, the second-largest lead they’ve held in an ACC game this season. But as they have done in many previous conference contests, Pitt relinquished that healthy lead.

Capel and Gueye both said the Panthers’ level of competitiveness, something they have done well to maintain in tough times this season so far, was lacking in the second half, and this was most evident in defense. . Capel called the fact the biggest disappointment of the night and Gueye, one of the more seasoned players on the roster, said he was responsible for it.

We just didn’t play hard, said Gueye. I will take my responsibilities. There have been games where I let offense affect us in defense. We can’t let that determine the game.

Second-year forward John Hugley was surprisingly calm against the Orange. After an explosion of 32 points and 13 rebounds against Boston College, Hugley had just eight points on 1-6 shots and eight boards in 28 minutes and committed four faults. Syracuse’s brand zone pissed off the Pitts star’s big man and forced him to play away from the low block, where he thrives as a goalscorer and host.

Pitt followed up a key victory over Boston College with a poor result against a team he had to beat to have a chance to make noise in conference. The Panthers will now be eager to take another chance at Louisville, against whom they lost by only three points less than a week ago.

Pitt will host the Cardinals for a 4 p.m. tip on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center. The ACC network will broadcast the game.