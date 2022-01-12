Manushi Chillar gets ready to party in ravishing black off-the-shoulder dress





Miss World Manushi Chillar has been one of the most stylish celebrities, who always made sure to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram with jaw-dropping photos. The future Bollywood actress, who is set to make her debut in the movie Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, looked like an absolute enchantress in her ornate black dress. With a long veil and a high slit, the tube dress straight from the shelves of designer Garimon Roferos, made Manushi Chillar shine more than a diamond. The bodycon dress was teamed with minimal gold jewelry for a fitted finish, and it sported smoky eyes and an updo for an elegant touch. Just like Manushi Chillar pulled off the dress in black, we can also see her absolutely stunning in a white dress, again with a slit. The backless dress, with straps crossed at the back, is the simplest and chicest dress in Ralph Lauren’s closet. Another highlight of the outfit is Jimmy Choo’s silver stiletto heels. Perfect for a summer day, Manushi Chillar kept her hair in a side part with a contoured face. Manushi Chillar’s high slit summer dresses are a must-have these days. Posing by the swimming pool at the Maldives’ favorite tourist destination, the actress and model wore a satin camisole dress. This outfit is the most comfortable for a vacation and yet looks completely stylish. Providing a detachment effect from the middle, the outfit featured a wide belt to which the lower skirt was attached with a slit and pleats over it. Soaking in the Maldivian sun, sitting on a swing with her flowing braids, Manushi Chillar looked gorgeous and we loved her with the “sapphire sky”. Manushi Chillar’s two dresses, red carpet ready and summery, are our favorite news and surely make her stand out from the crowd.

