Fashion
Steal Carrie Johnson’s Style With The Dress She Wore On A Date With Boris
Carrie Johnson’s style, from her (very expensive) wallpaper choices to The decoy rental wedding dresses she ordered to marry the Prime Minister regularly hit the headlines.
With a focus on sustainability and independent designers, she regularly wears pieces that spark conversation, with a recent cut showing off her fashion credentials.
Last night, as a leaked email about a BYOB party during the lockdown rocked the Tories’ party, Boris and Carrie were spotted at the Oswalds private club in Mayfair and while political scandals are high on the agenda conversations, the PM’s wife’s dress also got people talking.
Carrie Johnson was pictured leaving Oswalds in front of Boris and diving into a blackened Range Rover, sporting a 695 dress from the original brand Wiggy Kit.
With country eyes on the couple, the 33-year-old paired the embroidered velvet dress with a beaded 413 Anya Hindmarch Eyes crossbody bag and large teardrop earrings.
Whatever your thoughts on the leader of the country or his wife, you can get your hands on the same dress worn by Carrie, or take inspiration from the bohemian vibes of the look for less than the price of a drink at their posh member clubs.
Here’s the Wiggy Kit option worn by the UK’s premier partner, plus a few fools for those of us without a ministerial budget.
British designer Wiggy Kit specializes in pieces to wear for generations to come, with quality fabrics and unique details that will stand the test of time.
This Marais dress is military inspired and made of canvas and velvet for a sufficiently heavy drape.
Since this is exactly the one Carrie Johnson wore, expect it to sell.
With the same hippie chick shape and delicate embroidery, head to M&S for a Carrie-esque dress on a budget.
From the bottom of 55, it’s made from pure cotton from sustainable sources and will accompany you through the seasons with jacket sleeves and an ideal length for the job.
There are only a few sizes left, so hurry if you want to grab one.
For a more formal event, opt for a thick fabric like velvet. Not only will it give you a streamlined silhouette, but it will also keep you warm without a jacket (a necessity on those cold winter evenings).
From SilkFred, this dress is 20% off the original sale price and is sure to make you feel like the guest of honor at a Renaissance banquet.
Imitate Carrie Johnson as well as the ’60s and’ 70s styles that are everywhere right now in this issue of Asos design.
A staple for day or night with a square neckline, tailored fit and dropped hem, it will suit anyone who wants to accentuate their curves.
Originally priced at 140, this issue of Jigsaw is currently on sale at over half off.
In a light linen blend, it offers a more airy version of the Wiggy Kit version, while retaining the tunic shape and embroidery to imitate it.
If you like the details of the original Wiggy Kit dress but prefer to show off a little more skin, this one is for you.
With black and white floral embroidery and a tie back, it’s easy to pull on on its own or layered for winter. Bonus points, it’s only 35.
Pure cotton meets intricate eyelet details on this timeless dress and its 280 reduction, making it a steal if you love designer labels.
It has long sleeves and a high neckline, so it can be worn when you need to be wiser, but it can also become a vacation staple with sandals and a raffia bag.
Especially if you dress modestly, eyelet embroidery is a gorgeous way to add intrigue to a dress.
This stand-neck option from Next will suit any body, with intricate detailing that elevates it to a standard black maxi.
