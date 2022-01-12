Inside the lasting appeal of the Mo Salah Approved Adidas Gazelles





For GQIn the February 2022 cover, we decked out Liverpool FC striker Mo Salah in a cut worthy of his triumphs: an oversized Gucci wool coat, luxurious Winnie New York joggers and a pair of forest green Adidas Gazelles, arguably among the best sneakers in the history of rubber soles. Here has GQ we have long been fans of the timeless silhouette of the Gazelle. Launched by Adidas in 1966 to be worn by Olympic athletes, the three-stripe all-suede style is simple in design, with minimal markings and a tapered shape, meaning it will go with just about anything you wear. might have in your wardrobe. And although the Gazelle has, since its inception in the 1960s, maintained its reputation as a performance shoe – used by badminton and squash players for their lightweight construction – the style has also intensified to become one of the popular culture’s most fashionable sneaker models. By the 1980s, the shoes had become the go-to shoe of Brit Poppers (Noel Gallagher was such a fan that Adidas released a special edition of the Gazelles featuring his face), the Terrace Casuals crowd, as well as Hip fans. Hop from all over the world, thanks in large part to the British group Broken Glass and Run-DMC. The Rolling Stones wore Gazelles, as did the Beastie Boys. Supers Kate Moss and Helena Christensen were avid users and even steelworker Fred Durst rocked a pair every now and then. The Gazelle is also the only sneaker to have found its way into Daniel Craig’s James Bond wardrobe. Over the past decade, the Gazelle has also been reinterpreted and redesigned (courtesy Adidas, of course) by numerous brands. Ultra-cool Japanese streetwear label Mastermind ditched a blackened version in 2013, while Noah Clothing, which is the prep-infused label of former Supreme Creative Director Brendon Babenzien, featured leopard and color prints. block on the Gazelle in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/fashion/article/adidas-gazelle-mo-salah

