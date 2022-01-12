The most anticipated catwalks of Milan Men’s Fashion Week





As Milan Menswear Fashion Week approaches, we take a look at the most anticipated catwalks of the season in this uncertain time for the big houses.

In a study commissioned by Design sets, the most anticipated show of Milan Men’s Fashion Week Winter 2022 has been announced. Rankings were formulated based on Google search volumes, website traffic statistics, and Instagram follower count, to uncover this year’s hottest post. When the results came in, Prada came out on top. Raf Simons’ Prada membership as Miuccia’s right-hand man saw Prada’s Women’s SS22 collection in September runway themed on recontextualizing essentials of items like trains, corsets and supports. -throat. The SS22 men’s runway show earlier in the year was summery, and the collection’s skorts created a storm that heightened anticipation for the winter runway.

As with most large-scale events over the past two years, Milan Fashion Week is not going quite as planned. A number of presentations and events have been canceled due to Omicron’s rate hike in Europe, including Giorgio and Emporio Armani, and Gucci. It has, however, been confirmed that JW Anderson – a brand that has not featured a physical catwalk since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will be featured in Italy’s fashion capital. Among the finalists of the most anticipated podium list are a few big names still present: Fendi comes in second, fresh off the success of the “Fendace” collection of 2021. There is speculation as to whether the Fendi x collaboration Versace could return for this winter 2022 show.

The Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies of the Municipality of Milan discussed the importance of this month’s event: Milan is experiencing a moment of great renaissance after the months of pandemic that have plagued all its sectors productive to the test […] We had to imagine a new way of working, of maintaining the competitiveness of our city’s brand, of consolidating its leadership position at the international level in many sectors, including fashion ”. Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022 runs from January 14-18.

