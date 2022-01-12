Why fashion law could boost clothing manufacturing in the United States





The adoption of legislation in the fashion industry has been slow. But the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act – or the Fashion Act, for short – could be one of the first to regulate the industry.

Even amid widespread calls for more transparency in supply chains and legislation, the fashion industry is largely unregulated. The existence of sustainability programs such as Science Based Targets, HIGG MSI, Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers Index, and GFA CEO Agenda indicate that, even within industry, people want to understand their impact and do better.

Carrie Ellen Phillips, founding partner of consultancy firm BPCM, said: These are useful and important tools, but the industry is still self-regulated, which means companies can set their own standards. As the fashion industry accounts for between 6% and 8% of the global carbon footprint, this will not get us where we need to go fast enough. With news of harmful labor practices, Cotton smuggling in Xinjiang and the intensification of greenwashing, the need for a universal standard and for brands to take fiscal responsibility is necessary. The bill would require global apparel and footwear companies operating in New York City to set binding targets to reduce their environmental impacts on the basis of mandatory reporting. The reports would encompasscomplete supply chain mappingand disclosure of environmental and social impact. Speaking about the bill in a statement, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi said: As the fashion and business capital of the world, New York State has a moral responsibility to serve as a leader in mitigating the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry. According to the bill, brands would have one year to comply, those that did not disclose would be required to pay up to 2% of revenues over $ 450 million. Maxine Bdat, director of the New Standard Institute, which introduced the bill, said: What emerges very clearly from our work is that sustainability teams always need to get budgets from their CFOs showing that their work will somehow improve the results. This clearly shows why we are seeing the types of sustainability initiatives that we have seen in the fashion industry and how they do not correspond to measured impact reduction. Bill was also backed by fashion designer and sustainability advocate Stella McCartney. If passed, the bill will apply to major brands based in New York City with more than $ 100 million in annual revenue. These would include brands from luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering, US companies like PVH, fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara’s parent company Inditex, as well as sportswear companies like Nike and Puma. While some brands have sustainability plans and incentives in place, individually they lack the quality and independent audit needed to implement industry-wide change. The opportunity for the US fashion market

Other states like California have actively proposed legislation for the fashion industry. For example, the Garment Workers Act of last October guaranteed a living wage for states 45,000 garment workers. Massachusetts is one of a number of other states that have reached out to the Fashion Act, according to Bdat, wanting to use it as a starting point for similar legislation in their own states. We started delving into the details of this bill in February of last year, Bdat said. Thinking of a home for this legislation, it is difficult to find commitment at the federal level. New York was a natural hotbed for this legislation, due to New York’s essential role in the global economy. [fashion] ecosystem. While the bill has not gained support at the federal level, if implemented in a number of states, it could place the United States as a leader in fashion brand traceability. As companies are Leavefrom Chinese clothing production to human rights violations, the legislation could prompt companies to move production to America. If companies are legally required to treat their workers fairly around the world, it would encourage American brands to produce closer to home, where they have more control and are able to support job growth in the United States. United, said Phillips. Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund charity, believes that if the new bill passes, it will set a global example of due diligence legislation and supply chain best practices. Currently, there is no real accountability in place to protect and represent the vulnerable and marginalized populations affected by unsustainable practices in the fashion industry, ”she said. “The same goes for practices that deplete environmental resources. With the number of parties within a supply chain being complex and difficult to track, the responsibility of following each step would be difficult for brands currently running production with a number of subcontractors. For its part, super-fast fashion firm Shein – which exceeds Bill’s revenue threshold, making $ 10 billion in 2020 – has hired a sustainable development managerin December of last year. He also launched a Shein Cares Fund, a multi-year, $ 10 million project to support global nonprofits. So far, however, the company has given no indication that it is mapping its supply chain or considering disclosing the impacts, despite reports of abuse of labor rights by the company. ‘business ascend. Brands and consumers can consult the Fashion Act fact sheet here and sign the Fashion Act Coalition of the New Standard Institute here.

