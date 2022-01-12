Palak Tiwari rocks the light figure in a bohemian Ritu Kumar dress





After making himself known thanks to his recent song Bijlee Bijlee, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is catching everyone’s attention with her Instagram posts. Like mother like daughter, Palak Tiwari is a fashionista as her gram proves. The light bohemian dresses from the 60s and 70s are the trendiest and go with the outfits for most of us just like our Bollywood celebrities. Unlike before, these dresses are not only worn inside the house but also outside and look absolutely chic. Palak Tiwari wearing a similar midi midi dress from the shelves of Ritu Kumar is nothing but sheer elegance. The fully printed bohemian chic dress featured a halter neck, tied at the back of the neck as well as at the sides, giving the top and bottom a relaxed look. Without any elaborate accessories but just a silver bracelet and heels, Palak Tiwari gave it a look that is both simple and elegant. The shades of purple, white, red and orange make the outfit perfect for summers, but also for winters with a jacket. For the other dress, also from the shelves of Ritu Kumar, Palak Tiwari gave all the summer vibes. In a green forest-print dress; the young star looked absolutely subtle and beautiful. Her rosy makeup and loose braids surely want us to get out of our covers and enjoy the beach. While summers are still far away, Palak Tiwari in a bohemian chic dress gave us all of the summer vibes we were missing. Palak Tiwari is a bohemian beauty in a long dress

Photo credit: Instagram by Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari also didn’t lag behind when it came to wearing a glamorous evening dress. Celebrating her New Year by visiting the Big Boss house, the star hooked us up to her in a purple number. She looked party-ready in a dazzling sequin dress below the knees. Backless with a halter neckline, Palak Tiwari was ready to party the night away and made us want to party too. In all colors, mint green is also not far from Palak Tiwari’s closet. The celebrity looked completely lovely in a mint green lehenga from clothing label Manvi & Manik. The shimmering lehenga with glitter all over and a mesh duppatta, Palak Tiwari’s outfit is one we would all try on for a sangeet ceremony, right? Without going too far, the rising star chose only a few silver bracelets and earrings for accessories. Being a Gen-Z, Palak Tiwari has all the fashion advice you can take, just through her Instagram. Considering her growing fame, we can’t expect more amazing outfits from the Diva.

