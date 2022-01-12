Capital region native creates ethical sportswear to fight fast fashion





Clifton Park, New York (NEWS10) – After graduating from Notre Dame and a brief stint on Wall Street, Tommy Flaim launched an ethical sportswear brand called Fox & Robin to improve working conditions in the fashion industry. The Shenendehowa graduate created workout clothes designed for athletes and couch potatoes. I grew up in Clifton Park. I played soccer and tennis in Shen. I grew up playing sports, that’s what I knew, said Flaim. Shoppers don’t sleep to score Black Friday deals at Crossgates Mall

Fox & Robin is a benefits company, so they are legally obligated to optimize for more than just profit. For them, that means “doing the right thing for our factory workers and the environment”. Not only do they ship their products with recycled packaging, but their sports leggings and bras are made with 75% recycled nylon. Created with transparency in mind, Fox & Robin is one of the first and only sportswear brands to disclose the salaries of its factory workers. They also strive to minimize their environmental impact. Not only do they ship their products with recycled packaging, but their sports leggings and bras are made with 75% recycled nylon. Off the beaten track: Morra Designs

And being able to make an impact right now was obviously a pretty small business, but the hope is that it would eventually become a positive force in the global fashion industry, Flaim said. Sold in more than 30 outlets in 18 states, their sportswear will soon be sold in the Capital Region: iRunLocal in Saratoga Springs and Fleet Feet Albany & Malta. SUNY Cobleskill works to reintroduce the American beetle to NYS

Along with fashion designers from Lululemon and Under Armor, their current investors include many professional athletes and former Bachelor candidates. Connor saeli. In order to grow and be a force for good, Flaim says they are actively seeking investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/top-stories/capital-region-native-creates-ethical-activewear-to-fight-fast-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos