Fashion
Heidi Klum takes a risk in a fully exposed yellow lace-up dress and barely there heels
Heidi Klum added a splash of bright color in the dead of winter with her latest look.
the Host of Americas Got Talent posted on her Instagram on Monday in a daring dress. Her bright yellow Dundas dress featured long sleeves and a high neckline. It also featured a high slit and a lace up pattern that ran from her leg to her back, which was fully exposed.
For her shoes, the Swedish model added a pair of barely visible transparent heels. The shoes featured a clear PVC strap along the toes and thin stilettos reaching at least 4 inches. Klum isn’t the first celebrity to try the invisible style; pvc heels are a celebrity staple, with stars such as Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves trying on the fabulous shoe trend.
The recent shoe range of models includes flip flops and stylish boots from brands such as Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. At more formal events and on the red carpet, she has also been seen in daring pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana.
Klum is one of the biggest stars in the fashion industry. She has modeled and directed advertising campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also co-host of the beloved Project Runway fashion design contest from 2004 to 2017, alongside Tim Gunn and even teamed up with Gunn again to create the Amazon Prime Videos Making The fashion design contest. Cut.
Click on the gallery to learn more about Klums best red carpet looks over the years.
Add clear heels to your spin with these options.
