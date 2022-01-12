Amanda Holden struts around in a ‘gorgeous’ pink dress and fans can buy it for just $ 18





Amanda Holden shared a video with her 1.8 million Instagram followers showing her and Ashley Roberts strutting around the Heart Radio office, and the dress she’s wearing could be yours for just 18 years. Amanda looks stunning in a hot pink long sleeve dress from Oasis paired with white stiletto heels while Ashley opted for a v-neck sweater and short leather skirt from Warehouse and black knee-length boots. Amanda, 50, captioned the post: “Morning vibes @thisisheart @iamashleyroberts.” READ MORE: Amanda Holden Shares ‘Gorgeous’ Snap And Fans Love One Thing About Her Outfit A quick glance at the Oasis website shows that Amanda’s pink dress – the Sparkly Button-Down Collar Dress – is on sale for only 18 against 89. What a great deal! Aside from the gorgeous outfits, fans were shocked that Ashley wore hers to work. One of them said, “Ashley is wearing this to work?” Others wondered how long it took for the two women to prepare. “What time do you wake up to look this good before the breakfast show?” ” they asked. But many other fans have said they “love the vibes” of the “gorgeous pair”. One of them wrote: “You got all the hits, ladies” Another said: “I love these two women, it’s so much fun”



Do you have a story you think we should cover? If yes, e-mail [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/celebs/amanda-holden-struts-gorgeous-pink-22723584

